A celebration of birds and plenty of bird-themed activities are planned for the Third Annual Winter Bird Festival on Saturday.
Created to help residents of all ages learn about the city’s feathered inhabitants, the festival will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canyon Road.
More than 100 people are expected to swoop in for the festival, which promises hourly guided bird walks for adults and children, and inside activities that include face painting, constructing a pinecone peanut butter seed feeder and creating origami birds.
Children will learn how to decorate a rock, perform the “Bird Stomp,” and study and discuss bird beaks and nests. Participants also will have an opportunity to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the area and catch sightings of birds in their winter habitat.
Renee Keele, a program liaison-park guide for the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, borrowed the idea for a festival from a winter bird program for children she conducted while working at a nature center in Easton, Maine.
“That event was well-received and I figured we could hold a similar festival here. The event is a good way to invite the public and volunteers to enjoy the park and Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center during the winter months. Couples without kids participated in past events because everything is related to birds and is a fun experience,” Keele said.
Keele developed the local program in 2018 with the help of the center’s staff. The event is simple in nature as folks are free to roam the grounds or participate in whatever activity interests them. Hot chocolate will be available to help participants brave the chill.
“Each hour we will be offering a guided hike to look at birds. Kids will get to play bird games, and everyone will have an opportunity to look at bird feathers under a microscope which should be pretty exciting,” Keele said.
The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is sponsoring the family-friendly event. A $5 suggested donation per family is requested and all proceeds go toward educational programs at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.
“I think it’s a great way to get families here not just because it is a family-oriented event, but because it shows people there are things to do during the winter months. It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy this beautiful park. We had great weather last year and everyone enjoyed themselves,” Keele said.
Cherished as a local landmark, the stone-built Starsmore Visitor and Nature building was the original home of the Starsmore family. The City of Colorado Springs bought the building and in 1992 relocated the structure to its present location.
Today, the facility serves as an introduction to Cheyenne Cañon and its rock formations, waterfalls, wildflowers and wildlife. The Center offers a bird-watching window, dioramas, free Cañon maps, hands-on nature exhibits and regional information. To learn more, call 385-6086.