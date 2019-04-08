Familiar faces won the day in the Colorado Springs municipal election last week, while new candidates and new ideas went home empty handed.
To hear Mayor John Suthers tell the story after he successfully defended his seat against three challengers in the election, the results show that voters believe the city is on the right path.
Winners/Losers
Aside from Suthers’ landslide victory, voters also re-elected at-large Councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand, while awarding former Secretary of State Wayne Williams the third open at-large seat, left empty by the term-limited Merv Bennett.
In addition, voters overwhelmingly denied collective bargaining privileges — a long coveted position — for the city’s firefighters.
While Suthers held his seat with 75 percent of the 91,713 votes cast in the mayoral race, the council race was much closer. Williams led the pack with nearly 19 percent of the 244,022 votes cast, but Murray and Strand fell closer to the rest of the group with 12.3 percent and 12.2 percent of the vote, respectively.
The name of the next closest candidate might also sound familiar. Conservative firebrand and former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt took home 11.1 percent of the vote.
It’s not until fifth place that newcomers to city politics show up. Terry Martinez, the former principal of Will Rogers Elementary School, campaigned on strength through unity and sought to build bridges to solve the city’s problems, though he only garnered 10.6 percent of the vote.
Similarly, Tony Gioia, an Army veteran, former member of the El Paso County Planning Commission and current member of the city’s Citizen Transportation Advisory Board, went home with slightly more than 8 percent of the vote.
The total votes cast in the mayoral race breaks down to the following. Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on the ballot:
• Lawrence Joseph Martinez — 4,694 votes
• John Suthers — 66,847 votes
• John Pitchford — 9,454 votes
• Juliette Parker — 10,718 votes
A total of 244,022 votes were cast in the council race.
• Gordon Klingenschmitt — 27,063 votes
• Bill Murray — 30,137 votes
• Val Snider — 14,118 votes
• Wayne Williams — 45,687 votes
• Tony Gioia — 19,721 votes
• Terry Martinez — 25,974 votes
• Regina English — 18,737 votes
• Tom Strand — 29,919 votes
• Randy Tuck — 6,563 votes
• Athena Roe — 16,769 votes
• Dennis Spiker — 9,334 votes
Takeaways
For the most part, winning candidates campaigned around similar issues. Suthers and Strand both touched on further improving the city’s infrastructure while renewing 2C — a 6.2-cent tax per $10 purchase to improve deteriorating streets, curbs and gutters — though at a lower rate.
Williams also focused on transportation, as well as noting that the council’s alter role on Colorado Springs Utilities’ Board of Directors should focus on building new infrastructure and generation that would allow the coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant downtown to be closed in the 2020s.
Murray, however, ran a guerrilla campaign, spending a fraction as much money as his opponents, refusing even to print campaign signs. He’s repeatedly said he wants the council and city staff to become more transparent and has often pushed to boost Utilities’ renewable generation portfolio, which would allow Drake to be closed sooner than 2035.
After hearing of his victory — pending certification from the city clerk — Murray highlighted his and Suthers’ re-elections, saying it’s clear voters want balance.
“I’m not a John Suthers guy,” he said, insinuating he’ll continue his work as the council’s resident voice of dissent.
If the last iteration of the council was the most progressive Colorado Springs has seen in years, it appears the new lineup will change little. Williams is the only new voice on the body. He’s a conservative replacing a conservative. Neither he nor Bennett supports legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs and both strongly support boosting the city’s first responder services.
Strand appears likely to remain the swing vote on the council as well.
The largest change, it seems, will be the mid-April elections within the council. The presidents and president pro tempore on the council and Utilities board guide conversations, moderate witness testimony and set priorities for the bodies moving forward.
Strand, currently the president of the Utilities board, said he won’t seek to hold that position because a shakeup would benefit the group. He said he would seek a leadership position on the council. Murray said he would seek leadership positions on both bodies.