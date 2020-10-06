When it comes to producing a quality, grape-inspired alcoholic beverage, Tim Valdez has plenty to wine about.
Valdez, owner of the local Zeta Cellars an Urban Winery, not only selects the finest grapes for his product, but through his wines he cultivates and builds on a proud, time-honored heritage that recognizes the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans who inspire others to achieve success.
“I like making wine because it challenges me, because it is part of my heritage,” said Valdez, who also teaches Spanish at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School.
Winemaking kits first caught Valdez’ interest in 2008 and his travels abroad piqued that interest. “My travels to Spain and Portugal led me to make connections with winemakers who helped me on my way,” Valdez said.
Valdez’ determination paid dividends as he learned how to select and harvest the fruit, crush and press clusters of fresh grapes, ferment the fruit into alcohol and bottle the finished product.
The rooms in his home that once sheltered his children now serve as temperature-control spaces for his expanding business. One can envision Valdez on his knees supervising the production of his wine, his hands and dungarees stained purple as the grapes’ pungent aroma drifts throughout the house.
“I start the crush in the garage but process some in the cellar. My malolactic fermentation is a place in the house where I can close it off and keep the temperatures steady,” said Valdez who sources fruit from Napa Valley, Calif., Willamette Valley, Ore., and other national and international locations.
Crush season consumes much of Valdez’ weekends, he said. One crush day can last up to 16 hours depending on how many hundreds of pounds of grapes Valdez processes, crushes and presses. “During the first few weeks, I spend a lot of time testing, analyzing, monitoring, recording data and coaxing steady healthy fermentation of my products,” Valdez said.
Within a month, Valdez prepares reds for malolactic fermentation or a secondary fermentation in which he converts malic acids into smoother lactic tones. During the aging process he monitors grapes and tests for Sulphur dioxide levels to ensure heathy wine development.
“In the summers, I (conduct) cold and heat stabilization … and bottle, overall taking me from start to finish about a year to a little over a year for most wines,” Valdez said.
“I create, or as we say in Spanish ‘elaborar’ reds and whites, mostly dry, some sweet, sparkling and ports. I also do some liquors when I have a little free time. Vitis Vinifera, or grapes that are meant to be wine, is the bulk of the wine I produce. I have however produced fruit, ‘country wine’ from Palisade, Colorado. My sparkling peach has won a few medals.”
Valdez has competed in international contests such as the Winemaker Magazine competition, where 2,990 wines were on display. He has earned more than 15 Best of Show, gold, silver and bronze product medals, and won medals from the American Wine Society Amateur competitions.
According to Valdez, aging reds in a bottle can last up to five years or more. “In my personal opinion, young wine is not as good as older wine that has been produced properly for aging. Full potential for wines can go up to 20 to 30 years, particularly with ports. The oldest bottles I’ve produced are 10 years old,” Valdez said.
Winemaking is in his blood. “My grandfather made wine with his Italian friends. I like making wines that are in line with my cultural heritage, Portuguese and Spanish varietals. I took many courses and have many mentors,” said Valdez who has been asked to teach winemaking classes.
CMJH Science Teacher Laura Koselak said, “When we do our staff white elephant gift exchange before winter break, leaving with a certificate for his bottle is a top prize that is fought over.”
Valdez obeys all Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms post prohibition guidelines and shares his product free of charge. “I can’t sell my wine and do not do so. I share it with friends, freely. I just enjoy making it,” Valdez said.
Valdez hasn’t decided whether he will turn professional, but assures wine somehow will figure in his future plans, he said. “Certainly, my future will include something to do with wine and winemaking after retirement,” Valdez said.