A Cheyenne Mountain octogenarian is earning praise for her African wildlife images, many of which have been featured on the covers of national publications.
For nearly half a century Barbara von Hoffmann, 82, has traveled the world photographing wildlife, endangered species, and exotic and domestic dogs and pets. Through her creative output, von Hoffmann has amassed an extensive collection of vividly detailed images that explore nature’s animal kingdom, earning praise from both animal lovers and photo enthusiasts.
“I always loved animals, and I became passionate about photographing them,” von Hoffmann said. “Besides wildlife, I photograph people’s pets.”
Pursuing a photographic career wasn’t even on von Hoffmann’s creative radar when the Missouri born-and-raised native earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Washington University in St. Louis. She said she earned the sheepskin not for profit, but for herself. “I was good in foreign languages and found Spanish interesting,” von Hoffmann said, laughing.
It wasn’t until she participated in her first African safari in 1970 that von Hoffmann became interested in wildlife photography. Barely into her thirties, von Hoffmann became friends with renown Canadian nature photographer, writer and teacher Freeman Patterson who ignited and encouraged von Hoffmann’s creativity.
“It was a dream come true. Patterson encouraged and showed me incredible images through his camera. He inspired me to pursue photography so I gave my mom back the camera I borrowed and bought my own. Previously, I just had an Instamatic,” von Hoffmann said.
As it happened, that fun-filled safari turned into a frightening experience when the entourages’ driver chased a young male lion across the African landscape. When he tired of the chase, the cat turned around, approached the entourage and gnawed at the vehicle, scaring everyone with its cavernous jaws and dagger-like teeth.
“He kept watching us and then ran up to our vehicle, stood up on the side of it and grabbed the window metal strip with his teeth. It was so frightening, but it was a very stupid thing for our driver to do,” von Hoffmann said.
Ever inquisitive about nature, von Hoffmann has returned to Africa 20 times and travels extensively to photograph wildlife in their natural habitat. “I’ve been leading safaris for many years now and it’s always wonderful to be back in East Africa, mainly Kenya. I have also traveled to Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa,” she said.
Von Hoffmann’s images have graced the covers of Defenders, Financial World, International Wildlife, Mainstream, National Geographic World, Outside and Skating magazines. Her work also has appeared in Wildlife Conservation, Woman and American Kennel Gazette, and in Audubon, Bantam, Reader’s Digest and National Wildlife Federation publications.
Despite her dislike for participating in photo contests, von Hoffmann won the Zoos and Aquariums category in the 2011 Nature’s Best Photography Awards Exhibition. Her image of a Rothschild giraffe mother and calf illustrates the close relationship between a mother and its offspring, and remains von Hoffmann’s favorite photo, she said.
“It is very touching, and Nature’s Best had an exhibit at the Smithsonian for several months. I traveled there for the opening which was quite exciting. It was a momentous occasion and very special meeting the other winners,” von Hoffmann said of the contest that boasted more than 20,000 entries and 16 winners.
The photographer also captured the birth of a wildebeest that proved equally exhilarating, she said. “Photographing the birth of a wildebeest was quite exciting for me and unique to see. Timing is everything,” von Hoffmann said.
An advocate and activist for endangered animals, von Hoffmann has traveled to Antarctica, Costa Rica, the Galapagos Islands and Tuscany to record the plight of these creatures. “I plan to return to Africa to take more photos. It’ just what I do,” von Hoffmann said.
Anyone interested in having von Hoffmann photograph their canine companion can contact the photographer at 471-0055. To access von Hoffmann’s Rothschild giraffe mother and baby images visit vonhoffmannphotography.com.