Movement is one of my most important values and needs. But, why?
Growing up, my favorite physical activity was horseback riding. My grandparents lived on a ranch and had horses. Some of my best memories are of riding bareback and exploring the acreage around my grandparents’ house.
At that time, movement was about freedom.
I played many sports in school, but I loved playing sports with friends when the rules were loose and you gave it your all.
At that time, movement was about fun.
In college, I started to make a connection between exercise and how I felt. When I ran or did other exercise, I felt better. And, I found running with a buddy an enjoyable way to catch up.
At that time, movement was about friends.
Soon after graduation I started taking yoga classes with a teacher named Sherri. I’d tried yoga in college and hadn’t liked it, but in Sherri’s classes, I felt cared for, grounded, and deeply connected.
At that time, movement was about connection and care.
I imagined becoming a yoga teacher in 20 years, but Sherri and another friend encouraged me, and I started teaching yoga in 2003.
My journey with yoga and fitness and movement continued from there, but yoga has been at the heart of most of the movement I’ve taught in the last 16-plus years.
From yoga, I learned I could feel connected to my body, and I could lead others to feel connected. I could cultivate acceptance and self-love. I could focus on the moment in class and let go of a stressful day. I could gain strength and mobility and so could my students. I could create a safe space for my students and I to be ourselves. And, I could develop relationships and create community.
In the years since that first transformative yoga class, I’ve participated in and taught many types of group exercise classes. I’ve worked as a personal trainer and a YMCA Health & Wellness Director, I’ve observed physical therapists, I’ve applied to and been accepted into to physical therapy school, and I’ve run my own business teaching movement.
And, my movement habits have varied during different times of my life. Sometimes I’ve run, other times I’ve lifted weights, other times I took karate or kickboxing, other times I took yoga classes or Zumba, other times I swam, and these days I do a blended yoga practice and hike and ski and do all sorts of things outdoors.
Now, movement is about so many things, but one thing has stayed constant — movement has a positive impact on my life.
When I move my body, I feel good. I feel more hopeful. Challenges seem surmountable. Solutions to problems appear. I feel strong and capable and resilient. Big emotions can move through me. I feel joyful and full of possibility.
Why does movement matter to you?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.