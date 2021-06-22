“Let’s connect off social. That’s where you’ll find me, and it feels good.”
Ironically, I posted this on Instagram last month, but it was a declaration that needed to be made.
For the last few years, I’ve taken extended breaks from social media — a month, a summer. Last year, I took a break from June until December.
Each break felt good.
I took another break from mid-December until mid-May when I posted that I have no plans of returning.
I’ve felt conflicted about social media for a while. With my business, it was a “should.” Almost everyone in business says to grow your business you have to grow your social media following.
If you’ve read my column for a while, you know I’m not a fan of “shoulds.”
Aside from being told I had to post to have a successful business, social media became a negative for me in other ways.
While it’s a tool to connect with colleagues and fellow participants in courses I’ve taken, the Facebook groups where we connected didn’t feel safe.
On social media — and online in general — it’s commonplace for people (and bots) to treat others in dehumanizing ways. Sadly, it’s become a norm.
I don’t miss fearing how someone might respond to me or miss losing time in social media rabbit holes that lead nowhere.
As a trained journalist, I can’t support platforms that spread fabricated news stories alongside real ones. When something false is read or heard enough times, people believe it’s true.
Even so, as I began offering new programs this spring, I couldn’t help but pause and consider whether I wanted to share them on social media.
The answer is still no — I don’t want to share my work on social media.
As I posted on Facebook in December of 2020, “Social media isn’t reflecting my values, so I’m choosing to share in ways and places that do.”
It doesn’t feel good to be on social media. It’s designed to be addictive, to hook you.
I can’t support something that harms your well-being when my work is chiefly about supporting your well-being.
And, I can’t support something that promotes divisiveness and dehumanization.
A friend reminded me last week, “When you say yes to something, you’re saying no to something else.”
I’m saying yes to fulfilling, messy human connection and all that it means.
I’m saying yes to writing and sharing in places where it feels meaningful — in this column, on my website blog, and in my email newsletter.
I’m saying yes to connecting with people in person and on the good-old-fashioned phone.
I’m saying yes to spreading kindness and compassion with a goal of understanding and valuing our differences and our humanity.
I encourage you to consider what you’re saying yes to, and by default what you’re saying no to. Because we get to choose.
Joanna Zaremba is a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.