Chris Lamphear

Readers, we want your input.

We kicked this feature off in the May 12 Cheyenne Edition with “What’s Your Take on ... Confederate flags in the classroom?

Last week, after running a response to that piece, no one took the bait on the “lighter” topic that was suggested: Your go-to hiking trail in the Cheyenne Mountain area.

So, maybe that’s a dud. What issue/topic/take of yours would you like to talk about next in this space? What topics spark your interest?

Please send submissions, (300-word limit) to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.

