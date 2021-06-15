Editor’s note: Colorado Springs resident John Lieberman suggested the below topic of discussion for this week. If you have a response, or would like to suggest a new topic for discussion, please send your submission via email to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.
Dogs: Furry family members or mere commodities?
As we celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth, thanks to the sacrifice and courage of many, we can simultaneously remember the shame of the past, and work toward a better future where all have equal opportunity regardless of what they look like or what their personal preferences are.
One has hope that we can all learn from past mistakes and not repeat them, making a better world for all. This principle is broadly applicable and extends beyond the treatment of humans. Gandhi said, “The greatness and moral progress of a nation can be judged in how it treats its animals.” As such, many would argue that as a nation we are severely lacking and much needs to change.
For example, nearly all Colorado Springs residents I know who own a dog treat that dog like a member of the family. They go on hikes; they sit on the couch and watch TV; they sleep in their own comfy bed (or maybe even in the human bed!) Yet, in what seems a monumental hypocrisy, thousands of dogs languish in the filth of puppy mills across the country, treated no better than a bale of hay or a rake.
The puppies born in these inhumane conditions, out of the public eye, are sold almost exclusively to retail pet stores (including locally in the Springs) where you can see them as the adorable “doggie in the window” begging to be bought at a ridiculously exorbitant price with a predatory interest rate (and with a high probability of having medical and/or behavioral issues for the unknowing consumer).
Yet the puppy mill pipeline continues to operate unabated in Colorado Springs. Despite being brought to the attention of Colorado Springs City Council over the past two years, no progress has been made. (Notable exceptions are Council members Yolanda Avila, Tom Strand and Bill Murray, who are outspoken in their stance against supporting businesses that promote animal abuse). One is forced to ask ... Why? Is the mistreatment and abuse of dogs OK in Colorado Springs, as long as it is hidden from the public? Is the mistreatment of dogs OK, as long as the local businesses that support the abuse pay taxes and have employees?
More and more businesses in the pet industry, as well as states and localities, are saying NO to the abuse of dogs and the puppy mill pipeline. Leading businesses in the pet industry have gone on record stating that the sale of puppies in pet stores is an outdated business model that profits off the suffering of our furry friends, and are outspoken in their stance against the inhumane business model.
In fact, four states and almost 400 municipalities ban the sale of puppies in retail pet stores — effectively shutting down the puppy mill pipeline locally. (Side note: The Colorado state legislature this year passed the Pet store Consumer protection Act, which addresses transparency concerns to protect the consumer but does nothing to affect the ongoing mistreatment of dogs trapped in puppy mills.)
The systemic mistreatment and abuse of dogs nationwide is getting more press and becoming less acceptable.
With slowly increasing awareness, the unacceptability of this business model continues to grow. Politicians nationwide (not in Colorado yet) are stepping up, listening to their constituents, and enacting laws to do what is right and end the suffering; being a voice for the voiceless dogs and puppies suffering everywhere. Many can see a day when puppy mills — and the inhumane supply chain they represent — no longer exist, and future generations will not even know what that term means.
The mills will not disappear on their own, however, and each day that passes is another day that the dogs trapped there endure another day of a miserable existence.
What do you think? The dogs cannot speak up for themselves and need allies to help save them from their predicament.
If you also abhor the puppy mill industry and want to be a part of the solution locally, please reach out to your council member and let them know. Ask them to join the growing list of municipalities that have said “not in my town” to the puppy mill pipeline; ask them to enact a ordinance that bans the sale of puppies from pet stores. Find your council member at coloradosprings.gov/city-council/page/2017-19-city-council-members.
To learn more about the puppy mill industry, including how you can help, visit canineadvocatesco.org.
John Lieberman, Colorado Springs