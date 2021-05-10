Editor’s note: In this new occasional feature, we will ask readers to offer their opinions on a topic, be it serious (as is this week’s topic) or whimsical, such as an opinion on the best holiday light display in the neighborhood. The below situation was originally the subject of two Gazette articles. Although it happened in a school district outside of the Cheyenne area, it’s an interesting discussion point. In an upcoming Cheyenne Edition, we’ll publish your takes on the situation. A proposed future topic (on the lighter side) that you can weigh in on for a future column: What’s your go-to hiking trail in the Cheyenne area? Feel free to send words and photos to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.
Hailey Schramm, a substitute teacher for Academy School District 20, recently circulated an online petition via Change.org requesting that the district eliminate the display of the Confederate flat in all classrooms. By Thursday afternoon, she had accumulated more than 17,000 signatures.
Schramm said she recently noticed the flag on display in a classroom last month while she was filling in for an absent teacher. “I was just walking by a classroom, and a door was open, and it caught my eye,” said Schramm, a first-year substitute. “I did a double take. There were two of them hanging in the back of the classroom.”
The sight of the flags left her so stunned that she didn’t know how to react at first, she said.
“It left me breathless,” Schramm said. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” She knew she had to do something, and ultimately decided to report the presence of the hate symbols in the school to the D-20 human resources department.
But a district representative she talked to “essentially deemed it OK to have a Confederate flag in the classroom as long as it’s being used for educational purposes,” she told The Gazette earlier this month.
Next, Schramm spoke with the school’s principal. “He said that I had misunderstood the situation, and that I needed context,” she said.
Finally, Schramm spoke with the teacher who had displayed the banners. “She didn’t consider how kids, regardless if they’re students of color or not, can internalize what that flag means,” Schramm said of her “civil” discussion with the social studies teacher.
Thereafter, Schramm started the petition on Change.org.
“It’s a symbol of hate and intolerance,” she said of the Confederate flag. “I can’t imagine how students — especially Black students — feel with a symbol of white supremacy and hatred hanging in their classroom.”
The number of signatures on the online petition grew to thousands over a few days. As of last week, there were more than 26,000 signatures.
“The flag represents slavery, so it should be taken down and burned in all states,” wrote one petition signee.
Another signee agreed, calling the banner a symbol of “divisiveness, intolerance, white supremacy and hate.”
A week after The Gazette published a story about Schramm’s petition, the D-20 superintendent, Tom Gregory, responded to the Change.org petition, calling for banning the Confederate flag in the district’s classrooms.
“We have had time to understand the situation that led to the petition and we own and acknowledge the impact,” Gregory told The Gazette in an email.
According to Gregory, the flag was one of several displayed as part of an 8th-grade American history course. Before concluding the lesson, the class discussed the banner, “and how today, in 2021, the flag is viewed as a symbol of hate,” Gregory wrote.
Because the unit of study has concluded, the flag is no longer on display, he said.
“We are grateful for the open conversations with all involved,” Gregory wrote. “These conversations will continue, and we will engage in further learning to push our district forward to make sure all in our school communities feel safe and supported.”