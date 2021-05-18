Editor’s note: Last week, we asked readers to offer their opinions on this topic. A proposed future topic (on the lighter side) that you can weigh in on for a future column: What’s your go-to hiking trail in the Cheyenne Mountain area? Send submissions to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.
Villainy was on both sides in Civil War
I have spoken to some of our veterans who served in Iraq. Some don’t understand that when, as cited in the HistoryNet article “In America’s Civil War: John Mosby and George Custer Clash in the Shenandoah Valley” (bit.ly/3ePSNjJ), “Grant quickly responded to this stinging defeat by ordering Sheridan to send troops ‘through Loudoun County, to destroy and carry off the crops, animals, Negroes, and all men under fifty years of age capable of bearing arms. In this way, you will get many of Mosby’s men.’ He also ordered Sheridan to hunt down the families of Mosby’s men. ‘I think they should be taken and kept at Fort McHenry, or some other secure place, as hostages for the good conduct of Mosby’s men.’ Grant then ominously added ‘When any of Mosby’s men are caught, hang them without trial.’”
Grant was a war criminal. It is a lynching to hang someone without a trial.
I plan to present these comments at the next Academy District 20 Board of Education meeting.
After the American Civil War, no one in the Union Army was prosecuted for killing so many Confederate prisoners with the inhumane conditions of their prison camp during the American Civil War.
See: Confederate Mound at Oak Woods Cemetery Chicago, Illinois (bit.ly/3ybdr5w).
Richard R. Allen, Colorado Springs