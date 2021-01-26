Until you actually stay at The Broadmoor, “you have no idea” what a magical experience awaits you. These are the words of Krista Heinicke, The Broadmoor’s public relations and communications manager.
Last week my husband, Ron; doggie, Gracie; and I were honored to receive a complimentary overnight stay at The Broadmoor, participating in the resort’s winter Colorado Appreciation Offer (broadmoor.com). This package offers exclusive rates to Colorado neighbors through the end of February. Included are elegant accommodations, 10 holes of golf on the West course, outdoor pickleball and tennis court time, and a 20% discount on select spa services. Of course, all the amenities of this local, luxury hotel are available to guests, along with the opportunity to be completely pampered within a stunning and relaxing environment.
The impeccable service provided at The Broadmoor begins at the entrance. You are met with the assurance that your stay will be nothing less than delightful. Check-in is swift, and accomplished with the highest level of professionalism. Every member of the staff that we interacted with was courteous, and genuinely good-natured. Through our conversations with employees we heard about true job satisfaction, and examples of a surprisingly high level of employment longevity.
Ron and I were treated to a pickleball lesson given by Director of Tennis Karen Schott and Senior Tennis Professional David Schott. Pickleball, a game of finesse and strategy, has become increasingly popular in the last 10 years. It is ideal for players of all ages and levels of physical fitness. Karen and David shared their knowledge and love-of-the-game as they walked us through the basics, followed by some enthusiastic play. Is it fun? Yes!
Next on our itinerary was to be 10 holes of golf for Ron, with Gracie and I riding shotgun in a golf cart. However, weather conditions precluded play. Nonetheless, Tournament Events Manager Shane Miller whetted our enthusiasm for future rounds of golf at the internationally known Broadmoor golf courses. The lower 10 holes of the West course are open year-round (weather permitting) and provide an excellent experience for both beginners and seasoned golfers. Carts can be rented for a nominal fee, although many golfers prefer to walk the 10 holes while admiring the spectacular beauty of the nearby mountain terrain and surrounding well-manicured grounds.
Our accommodations checked off all the boxes to surpass the needs and desires of even the most discriminating guests. A room with an outstanding view of the nearby peaks — check! Sunny balcony overlooking Cheyenne Lake, cozy gas fireplace, tasteful and elegant furnishings, draperies in soothing shades of muted gold and sky blue, the finest quality of snow-white linens including soft velour robes and slippers — check! Elegant crystal chandeliers, a coffee bar, mini fridge, king-sized bed, complimentary toiletries, and a double sink in the bathroom are just a few more examples of why The Broadmoor is a Forbes five-star hotel.
As dusk fell I sat in the waning sunshine on our second-story balcony feeling a sense of peace. The beauty of the scenery and the facility itself, hushed voices of guests strolling below, the playful antics of the waterfowl on the lake, and a sense of calm with an aura of elegance all contribute to what makes The Broadmoor great.
You can’t stay at The Broadmoor without experiencing its exceptional cuisine. We feasted on pub fare at the always delightful and unique Golden Bee, savoring the famous fish and chips, and flaky chicken potpie. Our dinner experience at La Taverne was exceptional. We were joined by Heinicke and her husband, Kevin. Benefitting from Krista’s vast knowledge and experience with gourmet dining, we were rewarded with a truly delectable repast that highlighted the finest of foods and beverages.
In the morning after a blissful night’s sleep, Ron and I breakfasted in The Lake Terrace Dining Room while soaking up the brilliant morning landscape.
Not to be overlooked at The Broadmoor is the Pitty Pat Club, named after Julie Penrose’s beloved toy poodle. Recognizing that pets are family members, the hotel welcomes our furry friends, even providing a room service menu for dogs and cats.
The icing on the cake at The Broadmoor was my truly remarkable Signature Massage. A treatment at the Spa at The Broadmoor is definitely an experience not be missed.
Now we understand the vast difference between simply visiting The Broadmoor Hotel to shop, dine, play, etc. — and actually staying there. This winter offers an outstanding opportunity to appreciate a unique and satisfying adventure right in our own backyard. Take advantage of the opportunity to experience this exceptional local treasure.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns Pikes Peak Newspapers and The Gazette.