New activities have been added to this year’s Labor Day Lift Off, Colorado Springs’ most popular weekend balloon festival. The 43rd annual celebration will include more lives bands, axe-throwing competitions and trading cards featuring this year’s balloons.
Entertainment: The United State Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers are scheduled to jump after the balloons lift off Saturday and Sunday morning. Then during the evening balloon glow lift offs, Sugar Bear & The Showtime Band and The Martini Shot will perform live music.
Trading Cards: Visit each balloon pilot throughout the festival to collect the trading cards.
Axe Throwing: Jack’s Axe Throwing will host a booth at the festival.
Balloon Rides: Rainbow Ryders will host tethered balloon rides Saturday and Sunday evenings during the balloon glows at 7 p.m. Free flights are available Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings during the daily launch. Book a flight at coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com/rainbow-ryders-hot-air-balloon-rides.
Happy Hour: Happy hour food and drink prices will be available 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Find the full Labor Day balloon festival schedule at tinyurl.com/y4689nfo.
Contact the writer: 636-4809