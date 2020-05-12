May is National Bike Month. Millions of Americans enjoy biking, so there’s reason to celebrate. But even if you’re not much of a rider, you can apply some of the guidelines and lessons of bicycling to other areas of your life, such as investing.
Consider taking some of these ideas for a spin:
Tune-up your portfolio. When bicyclists tune up their bikes, they adjust the brakes, clean and lubricate the chain, tighten nuts and bolts, and check tire pressure, among other tasks that keep their bikes running smoothly and reduce the chances of breakdowns. By “tuning up” your investment portfolio, you can help it stay in line with your goals and risk tolerance, while also preparing it for a “breakdown” in the financial markets, in the form of sharp downturns. To tune up your portfolio, look for ways to increase diversification, which can help reduce the effects of volatility, and watch for investments that may have chronically underperformed or are no longer suitable for your risk tolerance. You might be better off selling these and using the proceeds to invest in new opportunities.
Know when to shift gears. Bicyclists move into higher or lower gears in response to changing road conditions and elevations. As an investor, you, too, may need to “shift gears” or adjust your investment strategy when your financial environment changes. For example, in the years immediately preceding your retirement, you may want to move some of your investment dollars from growth-oriented vehicles to income-producing ones. That way, you can lock in some of the gains you may have achieved while lowering your portfolio’s overall risk level. This is important, because once you reach retirement and you need to start withdrawing from your retirement accounts you don’t want to worry too much about having to sell when prices are down.
Protect yourself. Smart bicyclists always wear helmets in case of a spill. On the journey toward financial security, you can also expect some hard knocks to come your way. To safeguard your family, you must have the appropriate amount of life insurance. And to help ensure your financial independence and avoid becoming a potential burden to your grown children you may want to consider some type of long-term care coverage. You could choose a long-term care insurance policy or a “hybrid” policy, which combines long-term care protection with the death benefit of traditional life insurance. A financial advisor can recommend the option that’s most suitable for your needs.
In any case, making these cycling-inspired moves can help you keep rolling along toward your financial goals.
Julie Falletta Dinkel is a financial advisor for Edward Jones, 1755 Telstar Drive, Suite 202. Contact Julie at 593-8500.