Am I an actor? No. But, part of me wishes I was. Do you have those little voices inside you that whisper out of character longings?
That’s acting for me.
It’s also true that the thought of going on stage and performing for a group of strangers is terrifying.
On a recent Sunday afternoon I took a short hike while the perfectionist part of me — I call her Patty — protested because the voice-over acting class I signed up for was about to start.
Patty’s mission is to keep me circling in constant improvement, which serves her deepest purpose to keep me safely in my comfort zone — nowhere near acting. If she keeps me fixated on redoing the same old thing, I won’t have the time or energy to venture out into the big, bad unknown.
Patty pointed out how much I dislike having my video on during Zoom meetings — unless I’m teaching a class, of course. Obviously, that’s different because I’m in control.
Dread swirled inside me like a growing tornado, so I tried some coaching tools on myself.
With Patty in the lead, I wondered why on earth I was about to subject myself to such torture. So, I asked myself, “Who did I want to lead instead?”
Hope raised her hand and offered to take over.
Hope.
What a thought. Hope. As I hiked, I felt hot tears well up and spill over my face. Thank goodness I was alone in that moment. Tears are healing, but I prefer to not share their vulnerability with random trail users.
What about Hope?
I’d forgotten completely about Hope. She was once my constant companion. She walked with me as I did all kinds of things that Patty would run from — studying in two Spanish-speaking countries, moving cross-country twice, becoming a mom, traveling to New Zealand with a 3-year-old.
Hope believed then — and believes now — in my capacity, in my future.
She illuminates what’s possible. She doesn’t get entangled in the past — in stories of fear and failure. She doesn’t buy it.
Instead, she’s grounded in the moment, in my power, in what’s true.
She revels in the mystery of what’s to come instead of worrying about it. She doesn’t fear the unknown. She’s curious about what it will bring.
I wish I could say Hope led me through the class with confidence and ease, but Patty the Perfectionist got really loud while I waited my turn to perform in front of real actors. She begged me to leave early, but in the end Hope won, and I stuck it out.
Hope reminded me, “It’s OK. This is new. Of course, it’s scary. Just keep listening to the spark beneath it.”
Hope also encouraged me to drop my shame I feel about being scared. Fear doesn’t dampen my future. It just means I care.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com.