If there’s one thing west side residents have in common, it’s their love for the community. That’s why, under the leadership of a local family and at the urging of neighbors experiencing homelessness who are part of the Westside CARES community, the organization is hosting an Earth Week event on the Great American Clean-Up Day to ensure the local waterways and creekbeds are clean.
What: A community-wide, volunteer-driven cleanup effort to beautify Fountain Creek, offered in partnership with the City of Colorado Springs’ Adopt-A-Waterway program.
Who: Volunteers will include people currently experiencing homelessness, local residents, Westside CARES team members, representatives of local businesses, and representatives of local government, all working together to beautify our shared community.
Where: Volunteers city-wide will be participating in this clean-up effort, but Westside CARES’ volunteers will meet at Vermijo Park, 2601 W. Vermijo Ave. (80904). Volunteers will work along the Fountain Creek waterway from 25th Street to Ridge Road.
When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24
Why: Because Westside CARES neighbors, volunteers, and team members believe that it is important to keep the community — and its waterways — clean.
More info about Westside CARES: westsidecares.org
More info about the Clean-Up: facebook.com/events/734926570468390/