Financially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are nonprofits that provide vital services to those in need through the generosity of individual donations, church and business support and grants. Westside CARES is one local nonprofit in dire need of community support through donations.
While most residents of Colorado Springs are sheltering in their homes, staying connected electronically with friends and family, and keeping their bellies full, there is a population in need who live in the margins and rely on outside support and assistance to meet their daily needs. Westside CARES is in the process of continuing to meet their ongoing needs despite limited availability of resources.
“For more than 35 years, Westside CARES has been a reliable, steady source of caring, compassionate services to neighbors in need on the west side of El Paso County,” said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.
Ongoing services to the community include food pantries, the Lord’s dinner, financial and medical assistance, and seasonal program referrals. Intangible services are also an important part of the equation at the facility located at 2808 West Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City. Before the pandemic, those who stopped by could find a friendly welcome there that enhanced a sense of belonging — along with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet treat.
During this time of crisis, the nonprofit is striving to continue to offer as many services as possible.
These include:
• Mail delivery to individuals who are in transition.
• Answers to phone requests; offering accurate information, some services, and resources for people in need.
• Virtual nursing consultations Monday-Thursday.
• Prevention of as many evictions as possible, and a commitment to offering what is possible to prevent homelessness.
• Keeping at least one (and currently three) of the six weekly food pantries open to ensure that no one goes hungry.
During the crisis interim, Westside CARES’ services have been significantly expanded to ensure food delivery for people who are quarantined, quantity and quality of nutrition, and no penalization for using the food pantries as needed. Demand and urgency is expected to increase in the weeks and months to come, and Milligan notes that WSC is “committed to thinking creatively to ensuring continuous operations…”
“At present, our approach is to operate from a sense of abundance, to err on the side of generosity, and to trust that our community will take care of its most vulnerable members, Milligan said.
Individuals wishing to support the work of Westside CARES can learn more at westsidecares.org, where current needed in-kind items are listed and donation opportunities are available.