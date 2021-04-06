I got my first COVID vaccination last week and it made me feel hopeful, relieved ... and a little giddy.
After I get the second vaccine in a few weeks, I expect to experience those feelings even more so.
But feeling comfortable with being around a large number of people, well, that’s going to take a while. I know that I am not — and the collective we are not — out of the woods yet.
While getting the vaccine (or just the first dose, in my case) may be a big step toward post-pandemic life — I know it’s not an excuse to let my guard down. Though I do think it’s reason to rejoice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s OK for fully vaccinated people to:
• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors — without wearing masks or avoiding close contact
• Visit with unvaccinated people from one household who are at low risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 — indoors and without wearing masks or avoiding close contact
You are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after you get the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving a single dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“However,” says the CDC, “vaccinated people should continue to take safety precautions, such as wearing a mask and avoiding close contact (within about 6 feet with others),” when in public, or visiting with people who are not vaccinated or who live with someone who’s not vaccinated.
Also good practices to continue, per the CDC: Washing your hands often, avoiding crowds and staying away from poorly-ventilated places.
“Keep in mind that if you’re fully vaccinated, your risk of getting COVID-19 might be low. But if you become infected, you might spread the disease to others even if you don’t have signs or symptoms of COVID-19. This could be dangerous for people who are unvaccinated and at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” states the Mayo Clinic website.
According to William Moss, MD, MPH, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at John Hopkins in Baltimore, it’s “crucial that people continue wearing masks even after getting their shots,” he told Verywell Health.
Even after being vaccinated, you may not be protected from the virus because none of the vaccines are 100% effective against COVID-19. But they sure do improve your odds.
“If 95% efficacy holds up, 5% of people who get the vaccine will not be protected after receiving vaccination,” Moss told Verywell. “That sounds like a small percentage, but when you’re vaccinating millions of people, that’s a large number of people.”
So what changes once you are vaccinated? Again I borrow from the CDC:
• You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.
• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
• If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
• You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.
• You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
• You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States.
• You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.
You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
I know some of you reading this have chosen not to be vaccinated, and that’s your prerogative. As someone who has some additional risk factors, I’m all for it.
As of last week, all Coloradans 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. The process, once I finally got an appointment, I found to be surprisingly easy.
And you can’t beat the peace of mind.
As I write this, the sun is shining, I’m 50% less likely to get COVID after getting just the first vaccine, and I have hope to be able to travel sometime in the near future to see my faraway family.
To quote one of my favorite movies, “The Shawshank Redemption”: “I hope.”
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.