The weekday closure of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, from Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center to Helen Hunt Falls in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, has been extended through noon on June 28, weather and construction dependent.
From Monday-Friday, vehicles are not permitted on the road; however, trails remain open to non-motorized recreational use. The road is open to vehicles on weekends.
The weekday closure was expected to end June 18, however, crews need additional time to complete parking improvements. This week, crews plan to finish curing concrete; remove existing asphalt and repave at the Helen Hunt Falls parking area; prep the parking area base and pave the parking areas at the Bruin Inn picnic area and Daniels Pass trailhead; complete construction on the bridge abutments for the two new Daniels Pass Trail bridges; install signage; and stripe the improved parking areas.