This is your paper. How would you like to have more of a voice in it?
Here’s what we at the Cheyenne Edition have planned to make that happen.
We’ve been plucking away at an overhaul of the design of this paper and its sister papers Woodmen Edition, Pikes Peak Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune for many months.
You may recall a December 2019 survey (seems like yesterday!) that we put out to readers asking for input on what they’d like to see more or less of in these weekly publications.
We received an abundance of very valuable feedback, positive and ... not so positive — all of it helpful. We were ready to put to use the suggestions and input to inform changes to our design ... and then COVID happened. Our redesign project got put on hold, like so many other things, during the past year.
Well, now we’re back to it, and we plan to present you with a new and improved Courier next month. Before we do, I’d like to ask you for a bit more input – this time on the Voices pages.
The plan is to make these opinion pages more engaging to and inclusive of your voices. We will still present two or three columnists (including yours truly) every week, but we plan to engage you more as well.
A new item we’re considering is one that asks your opinion about a different topic each week. A sort of “What’s your take on (fill in the blank)?” or “What’s your take on (insert neighborhood discussion item here)?” feature. So I’m here asking, what neighborhood issues would you like to talk about?
One potential topic — vehicle break-ins — was recently broached by a reader of the Woodmen Edition, Colorado Springs resident Judy Feland, in letter to the editor this week. Feland’s vehicle was broken into while parked in her designated parking spot in her apartment complex, and while not much was taken, the damage was costly to repair. This was the second time in two years this happened to her van. She said the police don’t investigate such crimes, but she wanted to bring attention to repeated car break-ins in her neighborhood, and to look for a solution.
“Perhaps alarms, motion detector bright lights, and cameras might help some,” she wrote. “However, what if there are failures in our society that can only be addressed if identified. If a person is on drugs, hungry, homeless, abused, or mentally ill, I have compassion and desire solutions. To go on as if this is normal behavior is sick on our part. This is criminal behavior and there are victims.
Another topic — a local school district’s decision to remove its mascot — was discussed throughout the region. The Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education voted in March to remove its “Indian” mascot — something that’s happening throughout the country with mascots at the secondary school, college and professional sports levels. The move followed months of sometimes heated debate inside and outside of the school community, and came amid national discussions or protests over the use of Native American names and images. The mascot removal was the topic of a recent letter to the editor in The Courier.
“The cancel culture has hit close to home,” wrote Woodland Park resident Tim Lundt in his March 24 letter. Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 school board has voted 4-1 to remove their mascot and logo by the end of this school year. My vote is for the one member who saw the importance of keeping the history and not bowing down to the cancel culture. Of course, perhaps they had no choice, with the threat of fines imposed by SB21-116 if they didn’t.”
Of course, we still want to hear your voice in letters to the editor. But in this new piece, we hope to encompass many voices and opinions surrounding one topic.
So, before we get to the launch of our redesigned papers, which is coming soon (and you’ll hear more about it in the coming weeks), I ask you to submit some topics. Be it a noise violation or a parking dispute, a pet waste problem or light pollution matter, or something else entirely, we’re looking for issues/topics that mean something to you in your day-to-day life.
I think it will be enlightening and engaging, and it will give you another mechanism to participate in this weekly news discussion.
Send me an email, comment on the paper’s Facebook page or Twitter account, or leave me a voicemail at the number below and let me know what you might like to discuss, or see discussed, in the early days of this new feature. I want to hear from you!
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-476-1618.