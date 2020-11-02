This is published the day after perhaps the most important election of recent history. Writing a week before publication, I thought I’d share parts of the sermon I preached on Nov. 13, 2016. I wrote this sermon before that year’s election. At this time, before the election results, I thought these words might still ring true. For an entire video of the sermon you can visit asuuc.net. I’ve abridged it to fit here.
As I write this sermon, the election isn’t decided. The path of our country is not clear. But what is clear is that this has been a political season of discontent, disunity, despair.
This presidential election is unlike any other we’ve experienced in our nation’s history. The reality is that the election didn’t solve anything. The election — that at this writing hasn’t yet taken place — hasn’t solved anything.
What is has done is unearth from the archeological deposits of our history and psyche, artifacts of hatred, division, fear, and greed that we would’ve liked to have thought were dead, buried in some cemetery, never to be disturbed.
But unbeknownst to us — or at least unbeknownst to those of us in such a position of privilege that we never felt the rumblings — a pipeline has cut across the rivers of our nation’s heartland carrying the detritus of history, spewing forth all the ugliness we wanted to pretend didn’t exist, so long as we — those of us with power and privilege — never had to see it; vitriol seeping into our common identity that we hoped could be routed underground, while we drink craft beer and cheer at football games just above the faultline.
So I’m writing this sermon that doesn’t depend on who won or lost in order to find its way home on this day. Regardless of who our new president is, there’s major damage that needs to be repaired.
Tuesday didn’t miraculously heal the damage done; we didn’t wake up Wednesday morning all better. Because so much of what was said leading up to Tuesday was so hurtful. That such hateful rhetoric was spoken by a major party candidate running for the highest office in our nation is particularly scary, because it gave permission to those in our country who’d been quietly racist, misogynistic, to shout out loud.
It gave a political patina of respectability to using racial, sexual and religious slurs against those whom their platform excludes; to threaten detention, deportation and destruction of equal rights.
So, regardless of who won, those of us who have felt the seepage from the pipeline of bigotry and intolerance need to find places of wholeness and rest.
What do we do now? We’re called to bring restoration to our nation, our communities, our families. We’re called to stand in the breach, and offer healing, hope, wholeness.
We do that, not by shouting louder than those who stand against the equality and justice that’s a hallmark of our faith. We do that, ordinary citizens who refuse to let the rising tide of intolerance wash away all that we have worked for so long, by speaking truth to power.
In the words of poet David Whyte, “This is not the age of information. Forget the news, the radio, the blurred screen. This is the time of loaves and fishes. People are hungry, and one good word is bread for a thousand.”
We each have good words to share. Regardless of who our next president is, join me in sharing the loaves and fishes of hope, peace, justice and love. Then, no matter which candidate has won, we all win.
Rev. Dr. Nori J. Rost is a minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs. Contact her with questions and ideas for her column at revrost@aol.com.