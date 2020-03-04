Get ready for more places to spend the night in downtown Colorado Springs.
After downtown went decades without newly constructed hotels, nearly a half-dozen projects are underway or planned as developers are drawn by new businesses and attractions in the area, stronger tourism, lower borrowing costs and government tax breaks.
“We are meeting a long, pent-up demand,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership, the area’s leading advocacy group.
One new downtown hotel opened in September; another will open this year; two more are under construction and scheduled to cut their ribbons in 2021; and at least one more is on the drawing board. Combined, they would add nearly 900 hotel rooms in downtown, with well-known brands Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott among the newcomers.
It’s the first wave of newly built downtown hotels since construction of the now-shuttered Clarion Inn and Quality Inn, which opened in 1972. The new hotels will join the historic The Antlers hotel, The Mining Exchange and Holiday Inn Express & Suites on the west edge of downtown; the Mining Exchange opened in 2012 and Holiday Inn opened two years later, both in office buildings that were remodeled.
For years, Edmondson said, The Antlers — whose original version was opened by Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer in 1893 — and The Mining Exchange were the only choices for travelers and business people in downtown’s core.
“(We) went several years with just those two properties, which is rather ridiculous to think about the center of your city, the heart of your workforce, and to be so underserved by hotel properties,” she said. “So this really is catching up to what would be needed in a city center.”
The new hotels follow a surge of commercial and residential activity in downtown. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum opens this year, a multiuse outdoor stadium is under construction and an indoor arena at Colorado College recently broke ground.
Recently added downtown restaurants and entertainment options include the Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, District E11even, Mood Tapas Bar and Bird Tree Café. Among apartment projects, 333 ECO and Blue Dot Place have opened, while Casa Mundi and apartments on South Cascade Avenue are opening this year.
That’s the sort of activity that caught the attention of Pueblo-based AAA Hotel Developers, which recently broke ground on a seven-story, 120-room Hyatt Place that will go up on the southeast corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street, south of City Hall. The hotel is targeted for a July 2021 completion.
“There’s just a lot of new activity we see going on in downtown Colorado Springs,” said Avik Amin, the family-run company’s managing partner. “The museum coming in, the restaurants, the nightlife and the activity that’s developed over the last several years. It seems to be a place that is attracting a lot of people wanting to be in that area.”
Perry Sanders Jr., the attorney, businessman and hotelier who along with a partner owns The Antlers and Mining Exchange hotels and The Famous steakhouse, said there were only a few places to eat and drink downtown when The Mining Exchange opened eight years ago.
Now, Sanders said, “this has become a semi-big city. Fun to go all over the place. I love going to all sorts of places, places we own, places we don’t own. It’s become quite the vivacious downtown.”
Denver, Aurora and other northern Colorado cities have seen multiple hotel projects over several years as their economies boomed, while the Springs waited for its share, said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the local convention and visitors bureau.
Now, the Olympic and Paralympic Museum, multiuse stadium and indoor arena promise to be people-generating anchors that downtown developers have been waiting for and that are expected to help drive the demand for hotels, he said. “It’s now our time,” Price said.
Overall tourism, he added, is on the rise. The latest annual study by industry consultant Longwoods International showed that 23 million people visited the Pikes Peak region in 2018 and spent $2.4 billion, 4.3% more than the year before.
Downtown has been underserved for years, said Ted Jarosz, whose family partnership developed the 80-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites that opened in 2014 on Spruce Street, west of Interstate 25. “And that is why we are seeing this boom and it also doesn’t hurt that interest rates are low,” Jarosz said via email.
Incentives also have helped.
A 261-room hotel being built on South Tejon Street that will carry Marriott’s SpringHill Suites and Element brands, along with the Hyatt Place, are being built inside city-designated urban renewal districts.
Future tax revenues generated by new development in those districts can be spent on roads, utilities and other improvements that benefit the public. The revenues set aside to pay for public projects help defray developer costs and encourage them to invest in areas that local governments deem blighted.
In the case of the SpringHill Suites/Element hotel, urban renewal funds will help pay the cost of a 216-space underground parking garage, said Jim DiBiase, a commercial broker with Olive Real Estate Group who’s part of the hotel’s development team.
Marriott wanted convenient and safe parking as a condition of allowing its brand to be attached to the project, he said. The garage, however, isn’t just for hotel guests; it also will be open to the public in a part of downtown where parking is scarce, DiBiase said.
The SpringHill Suites/Element hotel, along with the 80-space Kinship Landing hotel under construction on South Nevada Avenue, also are part of federal opportunity zones — state-designated distressed areas that offer tax breaks to investors who fund projects inside the zones’ boundaries.
Edmondson, of the Downtown Partnership, isn’t overly worried about overbuilding, since downtown went so long without new properties. And when the Clarion Inn and Quality Inn were closed in early 2019 in anticipation of the buildings being converted into housing, downtown lost about 150 guest rooms.
Contact the writer: 636-0228