CMZoo Water's Edge Africa Nile Hippos in Water.jpg (copy)

Nile hippo sisters Zambezi and Kasai are back at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The pair of hippos were temporarily housed at Dickerson Park Zoo in Missouri for the last four years while their Colorado Springs exhibit was under construction. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been nominated in USAToday's 10Best program in the "Best Zoo" category, and the zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for "Best Exhibit in North America."

 Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is again in the running for "Best Zoo" through voting by USAToday's 10Best program. Last year, the zoo was named the 6th best AZA-accredited zoo in North America.

In addition to being nominated in the "Best Zoo" category, this year Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for "Best Exhibit in North America."

This voting contest was paused due to COVID-19, so this limited-time relaunch period goes through July 6 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Fans can cast their votes at cmzoo.org/vote once a day, every day, through 10 a.m. July 6.

