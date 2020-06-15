Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is again in the running for "Best Zoo" through voting by USAToday's 10Best program. Last year, the zoo was named the 6th best AZA-accredited zoo in North America.
In addition to being nominated in the "Best Zoo" category, this year Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for "Best Exhibit in North America."
This voting contest was paused due to COVID-19, so this limited-time relaunch period goes through July 6 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Fans can cast their votes at cmzoo.org/vote once a day, every day, through 10 a.m. July 6.