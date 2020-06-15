Nile hippo sisters Zambezi and Kasai are back at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The pair of hippos were temporarily housed at Dickerson Park Zoo in Missouri for the last four years while their Colorado Springs exhibit was under construction. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been nominated in USAToday's 10Best program in the "Best Zoo" category, and the zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for "Best Exhibit in North America."