Editor’s note: This is the final installment in a three-part series about Safe Place for Pets, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that assists with finding forever homes for pets of terminally ill residents of El Paso and Teller counties.
It’s 7:30 a.m. when Carole Casner unlocks the front door to Safe Place for Pets and is greeted by the shrill of hungry cats.
For Casner, the cries are a cat-lover’s concerto. “It’s interesting how many different meows you can hear at one time. I never get tired of helping the cats and trying to understand them,” said Casner who is Safe Place for Pets’ cat care coordinator.
Helping these critters is a labor of love for Casner and her crew who support the nonprofit organization’s mission of finding loving, forever homes for pets of terminally ill El Paso and Teller County residents.
Safe Place Board Member Karen Spencer credits more than 100 volunteers for the nonprofit organization’s success. Responsibilities range from tending to the cats’ physical socialization needs to serving as a Welcome Center volunteer to facilitate a successful union between a potential adopter and the feline.
“The mission of Safe Place is so important that it attracts people who want to help and do whatever needs to be done to help neighbors dealing with a terminal diagnosis and their pets often bewildered by the changes in their lives,” Spencer said.
Casner agreed. “I knew Safe Place was different because it’s about the animals, but also about helping people in need. I love getting in on the ground floor and being a part of helping Safe Place grow,” Casner said.
Feline Coordinator Kat Heller said, “The mission captured my heart and I knew I had to be part of it. The joy and satisfaction of easing the burden of the dying and their families, and helping sad, confused cats find happiness in new forever homes never grows old.”
Janet Graverson added, “I feel great empathy for people having to make heartbreaking decisions. Safe Place is able to offer help and comfort, at least easing their minds over the future for their furry friend and companion.”
A shelter volunteer since age 16, Katie Cleland said the mission has greater meaning since her great-grandmother died.
“She didn’t have any pets at the time but loved cats. I do what I do because I love animals and it’s a way for me to honor my late nanny,” said Cleland, who has been a volunteer since September 2018.
Spencer also credits many behind-the-scenes people who work diligently on events and in cementing relationships. “There are fosters who open their home and hearts to a pet who is in transition from the only home they have ever known. These men and women play an important role,” Spencer said.
For Spencer, having a solution for families dealing with emotional issues is the most rewarding aspect of working with Safe Place for Pets, she said.
“Being able to assure them their pet is in great hands and that a loving home will be found is a powerful thing,” Spencer said.
“A close second is seeing pets come to us, clearly mourning from the loss of their human, home and all they’ve ever known, and watching as they come to trust us and open their hearts to love again.”
Presently, Safe Place for Pets is seeking donors, fosters, corporate partners and volunteers to assist with fundraising and raising awareness, Spencer said.
“We want every pet to have the best of care, every need met and rely on support from donors and other caring friends in the community to help us have an operating budget that can meet the unique needs of every pet.”
Watson hopes the facility will increase its community outreach so it can provide more assistance to those who need it.
“We make a promise to every individual who is faced with the difficult decision of surrendering their pet. We ensure we follow through on that promise by finding the best possible home for their beloved pets,” Watson said.
Safe Place for Pets is located at 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs.
Learn more about volunteering by visiting www.safeplacepets.org or calling 719-359-0201.