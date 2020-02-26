The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Park Advisory Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 13.
The BOCC is currently seeking a citizen to represent District 5, the central portion of El Paso County. The Park Advisory Board reviews and comments on items and proposals related to park policies, philosophies and objectives, and makes formal recommendations to the BOCC.
The Park Advisory Board meets at 1:30 p.m.on the second Wednesday of the month in Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.