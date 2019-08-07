The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to fill a vacant Citizen at Large position on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the board of commissioners on work release and other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
The board meets at noon on the second Wednesday of the month at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs.
Additionally, the El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to represent District 3 (western portion of El Paso County) to serve on the county’s Park Advisory Board.
The Park Advisory Board reviews and comments on items and proposals related to park policies, philosophies and objectives, and makes formal recommendations to the board of commissioners.
The Park Advisory Board meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month in Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
Applications for the open positions are due by Aug. 16 and are available at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.