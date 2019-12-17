Those of us who refuse to take Christmas seriously until the Thanksgiving leftovers are consumed are feeling a bit rushed. Doing the math, I’m wondering how everything will get done by Dec. 25.
Of course, the correct answer is to simplify and stay focused on the true “gifts” of the season, a time for joy and reflection with friends and family.
I was recently at a gathering with Friends of Red Rock Canyon. The venue and fare were exceptional but the stories people shared were the real gifts.
Those who attended were obviously very fond of that amazing open space. They are out on the trails almost daily. In addition to keeping eyes on the property, they are the keepers of its history. Yellowed newspaper articles and old brochures covered the coffee table, important reminders of how close we came to losing these 789 acres of rugged beauty. Trail lovers and conservationists battled developers for the property and when the land was won, some of those same people stepped forward to become quiet caretakers. From time to time they present the public with a concern or request, but usually they toil in solitude.
One story recalled a volunteer who disturbed a hornet’s nest on a recent workday. There was plenty of laughter recounting the “dance” he performed as he tried to remove the stinging insects from his clothes. In reality, it was quite horrifying. The volunteer went home covered with welts. Had he been allergic to the stings it could have been very serious. Will this discourage him from volunteering in the future? Of course not. He is one of our region’s most faithful trail volunteers. It’s his gift to us all.
That same evening another Friends group celebrated its board and members. All of us who work with volunteers know you can never thank them enough. At the same time, that’s not why they do what they do. They have a unique connection to our parks and open spaces. Call it an itch that must be frequently scratched.
Over the next few weeks there will be very few volunteer projects in our parks and open spaces. Friends of Garden of the Gods will lead their annual Christmas Bird Count. A few others might host a small clean-up or two. If you see any of them out on the trail, remember to thank them for all they accomplished in 2019. Our trails are safer and more enjoyable because of the work they do.
Here’s hoping you find time for joy and reflection amidst the cacophony of the season. If you aren’t sure where to begin, Contemplative Trail in Red Rock Canyon Open Space is one of my favorite starting points.
Happy Holidays!
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.