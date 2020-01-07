The other day I read that vinyl disc recordings are making a comeback and are en route to a music store near you.
I can’t think of anything better than finding a vinyl album of my favorite recording artist beneath the Christmas tree. I recall receiving a Beatles album one Christmas and how I tore the shrink wrap off the album sleeve like sharks at a frenzied feeding, the aroma of fresh-pressed vinyl spilling out from within the cover and rushing up to greet my nostrils.
With the exception of ballads “Michelle,” “Something” and “Yesterday,” my parents disliked the music of these Liverpool mop tops, opting for the sounds of conservative story-tellers Bobby Goldsboro and hillbilly king Hank Williams — on vinyl. As for me, I spun “Star Trek” film soundtracks to escape Boresville while exploring the “vinyl frontier.” Pretty cool, huh?
However, I was a rocker at heart, born to play air guitar alongside my British rock gods as my phonographs’ tonearm trekked through each groove like a thoroughbred careening down the track on its way to capturing Triple Crown glories.
I was so obsessed with vinyl and the British music scene that when my geology teacher one day asked me to name three types of rock, I replied, “Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones.”
Unfortunately, owning vinyl has its drawbacks. I will never forget the time I accidentally left my copy of Paul and Linda McCartney’s 1971 chart topper “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” on my dad’s recliner chair, nor the loud “Snap” that pierced the calm when he sat on the disc.
Dad sat motionless as he visually searched for the sounds’ origin. I reached down behind him and retrieved my beloved disc sporting a half-inch crack. “I’ll bet the record sounds better now,” Dad said, grinning. That darkest of episodes happened 48 years ago and I have yet to fully recover from this incomprehensible loss. Sigh!
Following that incident, I guarded my vinyl with a passion comparable to an archaeologist discovering the Holy Grail. However, my efforts didn’t protect my fav artists from dad’s barbed tongue.
After playing the five-minute overture to the Who’s rock opera, “Tommy,” Dad asked me the group’s name. “That’s the Who,” I said, thrilled that Dad sought rock ‘n’ roll knowledge — or, so I thought.
“The what?” he asked. “No, not the what, The Who?” I said.
“What’s the Who?” he continued. “The name of the band?” I replied.
“What Who? What band? Bill, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Dad said, attempting to conceal a grin.
Mom even jumped on the vinyl bandwagon, having once compared men to phonograph speeds in that they’re the most fun at 16, 33, 45 and 78.
While in the Navy I served as a radio announcer for the Far East Network in Okinawa, Japan, where vinyl reigned supreme. When I asked my supervisor if the station had anything by the Doors, he replied, “Yes, a mop, bucket and fire extinguisher.”
So, as you can see, vinyl is groovy (pun intended) and owning vinyl, in my opinion, is like owning a Renaissance painting. To prove my point I am installing a home wall plaque bearing the inscription, “In case of fire, save my record albums.” It’s my addiction and my decision and that’s vinyl!
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 20 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.