The accolades keep coming for Vanguard School senior point guard Nique Clifford.
On March 26, he was officially named the Colorado Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. The announcement came two weeks after he was told he won the award.
“They told me about right about the time we were playing in the Great 8 (March 12),” Clifford said from his home last week. “It’s a blessing. It’s a cool experience. I’ve never been a part of something like this. It’s humbling.”
Clifford is the first person from his school to ever win a Gatorade player of the year award.
Clifford, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard with precision outside shooting and incredible leaping ability, won the award based on leading the Coursers to a 22-3 record, including an appearance in the Class 3A Great 8. He averaged 24.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 6.0 assist, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks.
He played the final four games of his prep career with a broken wrist. He believes he fractured the wrist in the regular-season finale at Manitou Springs on Feb. 29 when he collided with a Mustangs player while going up for a slam dunk.
“It hit the floor pretty hard and my wrist was sore for the rest of that game,” he said. “I just played through the pain.”
Clifford fell on his wrist in the same place under nearly identical circumstances in a Sweet 16 game against University on March 7 at Wasson. He was forced to leave that game that the Coursers went on to win.
Clifford was able to endure the pain in his wrist when the Coursers played a Great 8 game March 12 at University of Denver. They ended up losing to Sterling. 53-37. Clifford scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
“My wrist has been in a cast since the end of the season,” said Clifford, who maintains a 3.5 GPA. “I’ll be OK. I can’t really play any basketball right now. All I can do is leg workouts and cardio.”
As part of being named the Gatorade Player of the Year, the Vanguard School will receive a banner from Gatorade marking the honor. Clifford will receive a plaque along with other goodies. He also gets to donate $1,000 to the charity of his choice.
“I chose the Boys and Girls Club,” Clifford said. “I know the guy who runs it here in town and I love what they do for kids. It’s a great organization.”
Clifford, who has volunteered locally at Penrose Hospital as a patient ambassador and in patient transportation, was also recently named the MaxPreps Colorado Player of the Year.
Clifford will play for the University of Colorado next season on a scholarship. He hopes to join the team for summer workouts.
“Everything is on hold right now because of the coronavirus,” he said.