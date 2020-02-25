The prep basketball postseason began this week for teams around the state. Two of the top teams come from The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs.
The Coursers boys and girls enter the playoffs highly ranked, but with a bit of a chip on their shoulders. On Feb. 19, both were defeated by Manitou Springs squads in their Class 3A Tri-Peaks League finales.
“During the game, we took some shots we normally don’t take and we didn’t run our plays correctly,” said Vanguard senior Joseph Padilla as he walked off the court following a 62-57 overtime loss to the Mustangs. “We will learn from this and hopefully see them again in the state tournament.”
The Manitou Springs boys were 10 spots below Vanguard in the RPI standings heading into the game. Vanguard led by 12 early, but as the game heated up it was evident the winner would not be decided until the final moments.
“We’ve gone into every game confident, but this is going to make us go back and look at film and prepare for our next game,” Padilla said.
The Coursers (17-2) are competing in district play this week. It should be a good tune-up heading into next week’s regionals before what they hope is another trip to the state playoffs.
Vanguard lost in the finals last season to Manual at the University of Denver’s Magnus Arena.
“Our goal is that gold ball, so we don’t want to lose again,” said Padilla, who is second on the team in scoring with 15 points per game.
Vanguard had its 15-game winning streak snapped by Manitou Springs.
The Coursers are 62-8 over their last three seasons and a formidable force to return to the title game.
Vanguard is led by senior 6-foot-5 guard Nique Clifford, who will play his college basketball in Boulder for the University of Colorado. He is averaging 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists per game.
The Vanguard girls (16-3) lost to Manitou Springs, 67-37. The Coursers trailed 30-12 at halftime and never got into a steady rhythm.
“Losing, obviously, brings a new sense of purpose in everything we do,” said Vanguard center Cortney Arrasmith, the only senior on the team. “Today hit us hard that our practices have to be intentional and that we still have a lot of improving to do. Especially as we head into playoffs. We can’t let up now. We have to keep pushing forward.”
Vanguard’s only other losses were to league champion St. Mary’s, 82-39 (Jan. 9) and Fountain-Fort Carson, 65-54 (Feb. 20).
“Tonight doesn’t show fully what we are capable of doing,” Vanguard first-year coach Scott Arrasmith said after the loss to Manitou Springs. “This is good for us to learn that we need to be a little more prepared mentally. Sometimes when you’re 16-1 you think you got it all figured out, but obviously that’s not the case tonight. If this is going to happen, this is a good time to happen, not down the road.”
The Vanguard girls are enjoying their best season since the 2012-13 campaign when coach Frank Haist directed the Coursers to a 25-2 record and a fifth-place finish in the 2A state tournament.