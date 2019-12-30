Seth Fuqua returned to The Vanguard School gymnasium on Dec. 20 a conquering hero.
Fuqua, who graduated in May as the state’s third all-time leading scorer in prep basketball history, had his familiar No. 33 jersey retired during a festive ceremony.
“I didn’t find out until a week ago,” Fuqua said. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. It’s definitely something I will always have with me as a good memory.”
Fuqua came home for the holidays from North Central University in Minneapolis, where he is a guard for the Rams. He is averaging 15.1 points through 11 games, including a college career-high of 27 against Emmaus in his only start for the Division III college team.
Fuqua was highly sought after a stellar four-year career at Vanguard. He played in 97 games and scored a whopping 2,374 career points. His Courser teams were 73-24.
Last March, he helped Vanguard to the Class 3A state championship game, where the Coursers lost to Denver Manuel at University of Denver’s Magness Arena.
“That seems like a long time ago,” Fuqua said. “A lot has changed in my life since then. College basketball is like a full-time job. We’re practicing and playing games and lifting weights 35-plus hours a week.”
Fuqua credits Vanguard coach Joe Wetters and his staff, along with his former teammates, as the big reasons why he was prepared for the rigors of college basketball.
“I was at Vanguard since kindergarten and I grew up in a great atmosphere,” Fuqua said. “There’s a reason why so many kids stay at the school.”
Wetters got teary-eyed during the ceremony as he talked about Fuqua.
“Seth was never a beat-his-chest sort of kid,” Wetters said. “It was all about his team.
“We’re going to hang his jersey on the gymnasium wall and I get spend the next 10 or 15 years talking to other kids coming through our program how he fought to win games, how he was in the gym shooting jump shots after practice and before practice and on the weekends when he didn’t need to be.”
One of Fuqua’s former teammates is current Vanguard star Dominique Clifford. The 6-foot-5 point guard has signed with the University of Colorado.
“Nique is one-of-a-kind for sure,” Fuqua said. “He can play at both ends. It will be cool to see how he goes into his first year of college basketball.”
Clifford was on hand to honor Fuqua during his jersey retirement.
“We’re all proud of Seth,” Clifford said. “He represented Vanguard to the fullest. He made history. I’m proud of him. He deserves the best.”
Clifford conceded that he would be honored if the school chose to retire his jersey, No. 10, down the road.
“That would be cool, but I’m more concerned with getting my team back to the state championship game,” said Clifford, who has his team off to a 4-1 start. “Having my jersey retired is the least of my concerns right now.”