Dominique Clifford’s senior year on the hardwood is starting out the same way he ended last season’s state championship game.
With dominance.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-5 Vanguard guard scored a game-high 32 points and blocked six shots to lead the Coursers to a convincing 63-32 non-league victory over visiting Roaring Fork.
Clifford scored 14 points in the first quarter as Vanguard raced to a 19-0 lead.
Clifford, who prefers to be called “Nique” — he is named after Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins — signed with the University of Colorado last month. Among his team goals this season is to help Vanguard to a state title. But he has one major personal goal.
“I would like to be the Gatorade Player of the Year,” said Clifford, who had four 3-pointers and two convincing slam dunks in the win over Roaring Fork. “I don’t really care too, much about all the personal accolades, but I think that would be a great award to win.”
Clifford has remained humble despite the onslaught of media attention he has received the past two seasons.
“I’ve known him since I was in kindergarten and I’ve been playing with him for a long time, and he’s been getting this kind of attention for a while,” said Clifford’s teammate and starting guard Joe Padilla. “I’m really proud of him and how far he’s come.”
Clifford and Padilla are the only two starters remaining from last year’s 24-3 team that lost in the Class 3A state finals to Denver Manual. Clifford scored a team-high 23 points in the 80-58 loss at the University of Denver.
“Nique can do anything,” Padilla said. “Pass. Shoot. He has the best basketball IQ I’ve seen in a while. He’s going to take that to CU and make them better. It’s just great to play with him.”
Clifford and Padilla teamed with four-year starter Seth Fuqua (now starting for North Central University in Minneapolis) to lead the Coursers to their most successful season in program history.
Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said Clifford remains focused on helping Vanguard improve.
“He’s taken it upon himself to be more of a leader rather than just try to score more and try to do more on the court,” Wetters said. “He learned from Seth that he can’t do it all by himself. Nique has been spearheading the individual workouts, and getting other kids in the gym and staying late with them.”
Wetters added that Colorado is getting a solid all-around young man in Clifford.
“I think that’s why Coach (Tad) Boyle recruited him,” Wetters said. “He’s level-headed and he’s humble. He will never tell you about how good he is or what his stats are or where he’s going to school. He’s not that pound your chest guy, even though he could be.”
Among Vanguard’s new starters this season are seniors Guillermo Morales and Juan Carlos Gutierrez, and junior Ryan Lair.
“With more experience, we’re only going to be better,” Clifford said. “The new guys are just getting into the flow of things. Their starting to experience the varsity level. It’s a different pace. A different game. They’re adjusting well and they’re picking it up fast.”