I am going to tell you about the best-kept travel secret ... ever!
Last year during our annual snowbird trip south to Arizona, while chatting with a woman at the laundromat I asked the usual fellow-camper question: “Where are you going next?” Her response: “Rocky Point!”
She began to opine enthusiastically about the Mexican fishing village of Puerto Peñasco, located along the Sea of Cortez in a beach resort area called Rocky Point. I was immediately both interested and wary. Taking a trailer and the dog to Mexico — was that even a possibility? And so began my yearlong quest to gather information about what I considered an obscure and maybe questionable destination.
I’m here to tell you that Rocky Point is a completely wonderful and amazing site for anyone seeking to escape bleak winter weather, and partake of a piece of paradise. Of course, my husband, Ron, and I had a million questions about how to make this trip work. Luckily he has a golf buddy who has spent much time in this part of Mexico over the years and was able to assist and guide us to the resources that we needed to meet our goal. Let me put a disclaimer in here: if you go to Rocky Point you MUST do your own research, as I am giving you a synopsis only of my own experiences.
The first question: Where is Rocky Point, and how do you get there? Up until around the 1920s Puerto Peñasco was a sleepy little fishing village located on the coast of the Sea of Cortez. This is the body of water between Mexico proper and the Baja Peninsula. The waters are sparkling turquoise with miles of soft, sandy beaches. During the past century, this charming village has blossomed into a tourist mecca as snowbirds have discovered a tropical paradise. There are two entry sites between the United States and the Mexican border, Nogales and Lukeville. We crossed the border at Lukeville, and within an hour and a half arrived at our destination.
Next question: Will I be hassled crossing the border? We felt as though we had covered every base that might be a cause for concern. We had been advised that to avoid crowds it is best to enter and leave Mexico on certain days opposite the flow of traffic. Understandably we approached the Lukeville/Sonoyta border station prepared, but with trepidation. Surprisingly there was no line. Two polite Mexican officials took a quick look in our car and trailer. A few minutes later we were on our way. What?! Didn’t they want to see all the paperwork we put together, our passports, vaccination record for the dog? Nope! On our return, all we were asked for was our passports for a quick perusal.
Will I get sick if I drink the water, or eat food prepared in Mexico, or purchased from the local groceries? It seems like everyone and his brother has a horror story about contracting Montezuma’s revenge in Mexico. We had absolutely no problem. Of course, we used some caution such as thoroughly washing produce, going to restaurants recommended by people whose opinion we valued, and simply using good sense. The well water at the RV park where we stayed was just fine, although we ended up buying bottled water as we liked the taste better.
Here’s the big question: Will I be safe in Mexico? I NEVER felt my safety was in danger while visiting Rocky Point. Yes, you will know you are in a third-world country. It is different from the USA. But we are the visitors and owe our hosts respect and regard. We found the residents here, both Mexicans and ex-patriots to be a delight: polite, informative, hardworking and very willing to engage with us. I walked alone on the beach daily; we patronized shops, groceries, and eating establishments; drove to out-of-the-way beaches and destinations with no worries. Obviously tourists are held in high regard as they are the bread and butter of the economy here.
So what will you find in Rocky Point? There are miles of wide sandy beaches with sparkling azure water, and tides rolling in and out revealing a treasure-trove of seashells. Eating and drinking establishments run the gamut from tiny tortilla stands, to bakeries, beach-side casual restaurants, and gourmet dining establishments. The shopping is an experience not to be missed. Accommodations range from the elegant and exclusive Mayan Palace, to seaside resorts and timeshares, to splendid beachfront RV parks. There is definitely something for everyone here.
Next month I will continue to highlight shopping, sightseeing, dining, etc.; and how to get the most out of a visit to Rocky Point.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.