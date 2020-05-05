Last month my column was a Q&A about traveling south of the border to the resort area of Rocky Point, and the Mexican town of Puerto Peñasco. In this month’s column I will expand on why my husband, Ron, and I fell in love with this area; and already have reservations there for next year.
You will know you are not in the USA when visiting Rocky Point. It took me awhile to slow down and just bask in the totally different pace there. If you want a vacation full of sightseeing destinations, excitement, and hustle and bustle; this is NOT the place for you. If you enjoy rolling waves with leisurely walks on gorgeous beaches, stunning daily sunsets, shopping at out-of-the-way and unique places, and a huge variety of gastronomic delights; then head south of the border!
Here are a few highlights:
Shopping. Vendors ply their wares pretty much everywhere. They sell all kinds of colorful goods, timeshares and condos, fresh seafood and produce, and everything in between. As soon as we set up camp at the RV park the beachside vendors started coming by offering silver jewelry, sunglasses, woven rugs, and various foods and services. We quickly practiced the words we were to repeat over and over during the next two weeks: “No, gracias.”
Bargaining with the vendors is expected. On the Malecon, the Old Port area of town, there is a multitude of merchandise vendors. One vendor we encountered had the classic line: “Make my day. Come in and buy some stuff you don’t need. Made in Mexico, by Chinese!”
Puerto Peñasco has its own Rodeo Drive. There is no resemblance to the Rodeo Drive in Hollywood. Here are a few dusty blocks of mostly authentic, Mexican-made merchandise ranging from metal sculptures to silver and other jewelry, clothing and wood carvings. This is the place to go if you want a souvenir or decorative item that was truly made in Mexico.
Eating and Drinking. The variety of establishments is plentiful and varied. Every block in town has outdoor restaurants, food booths, and food trucks offering American and Mexican food, bebidas (beverages), fresh seafood, ice cream, dulces (sweets), homemade tortillas, etc. At first, it seems quite overwhelming, yet colorful and energizing. We found some wonderful restaurants, delicious small establishments; and sampled snacks from the food trucks. For example, one favorite small cafe on a side street, La Argentina, sells only sweet and savory empanadas. Another, Chef Mickey’s, serves gourmet food in an American-like setting at half the prices you would pay in the United States. Nothing beats freshly fried churros rolled in cinnamon sugar. We particularly loved eating and drinking at places either seaside or with a stunning ocean view.
Beaches. The beaches are what Rocky Point is all about, and there are plenty with easy access. We stayed on Sandy Beach which is wide and endless. The tide varies daily, resulting in some days with hard-packed sand that is perfect for walking and other days more of a soft surface. Shells abound, displaying colors ranging from alabaster to coral and orange, to pink and rose. Each one is a work of art that seems to beckon the beachcomber to pick it up and admire the texture, whorls, designs, symmetry and colors. I admit that many went into my pocket.
The waves can be gentle or white-capped depending on the wind and weather. Silhouettes of shrimp boats dot the horizon during the shrimping season that lasts from late fall through early spring. Although we only walked on Sandy Beach, there are many other fine beaches in the area that are on our list of places to explore on upcoming trips.
Best time to go. Rocky Point is located in the Sonoran Desert and is blazing hot with high humidity from late spring through late fall. The prime snowbird season starts around the Christmas holidays and lasts until the beginning of college spring break, which starts in early March. Unless you have a love of crowded beaches, and a neverending party scene, the suggestion is to skedaddle back across the border to the U.S. the first week of March.
As we headed out of Puerto Peñasco on March 6, we came to a railway crossing with a freight train stopped dead on the tracks. As we had no way to turn around we found ourselves again being reminded that this is Mexico, and things will be resolved in due time. So we settled in to just wait, enjoy the sea breezes and sunshine, and know we would eventually be on our way.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.