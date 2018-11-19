Colorado Springs resident Don Stratton remains a quiet, humble man, even after the many ceremonies that have honored him as a war hero and a person who exemplifies what it means to be a member of the Greatest Generation.
Stratton, 96, was the guest of honor at a reception at the Penrose House on Nov. 14 attended by more than a hundred well-wishers. As one of only five living survivors of the sinking of the battleship USS Arizona during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in December 1941, Stratton’s story is a remarkable tale of survival, commitment, endurance and patriotism.
“This is an amazing story,” said El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, the featured speaker at the Penrose House reception. “One of the wonderful things about our community is that we honor our heroes, and Don Stratton is a real hero.”
Stratton was a 19-year-old Seaman First Class serving as an anti-aircraft gunner aboard the Arizona, one of eight battleships moored on “Battleship Row” at Pearl Harbor’s Ford Island when the Japanese launched a surprise attack from four aircraft carriers that Sunday morning. Four of the battleships — Arizona, California, West Virginia and Oklahoma — were sunk.
The loss of life on the Arizona was the highest by far, with 1,177 sailors and marines killed when the ship’s main ammunition magazine exploded after a bomb hit it. The number of U.S. servicemen killed on the ship accounted for nearly half all American deaths at Pearl Harbor.
Stratton was one of 335 Arizona survivors. Although he had burns on more than 60 percent of his body, he escaped when a sailor — later identified as Joe George aboard the repair ship USS Vestal moored next to the Arizona — tossed him a rope. Stratton and several other men escaped by climbing across the rope.
The wreck of the Arizona still lies at the bottom of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, dedicated in 1962, now straddles the ship’s hull.
Stratton spent the next 10 months recuperating in a Naval hospital before he was medically discharged.
“But he didn’t want to be discharged,” VanderWerf told the audience at the Penrose House reception. “He told the Navy he wanted to go back and serve. He fought that battle, won that battle, and spent the last two years of the war at some of the most famous Navy battles of the Pacific, including Leyte Gulf.”
Stratton, then serving aboard the destroyer USS Stack, also participated in the battles of Luzon and Okinawa, giving him the distinction of having participated in the first and last major Pacific battles of World War II.
After the war, Stratton worked with deep-sea divers and on offshore oil rigs. He eventually retired to Colorado Springs.
At the recent reception, he and his wife of nearly 69 years, Velma, sat quietly next to the speaker’s podium as several speakers, including his son, Randy, related some highlights of his story to the crowd of admirers.
“At 96, my father is actually the ‘baby’ of the five survivors,” Randy told the audience. “Two are 97 and two are 98 years old.”
At the conclusion of the reception, Stratton signed copies of his book, titled “All The Gallant Men: An American Sailor’s First-Hand Account of Pearl Harbor.”
The event was sponsored by the Pikes Peak Heroes Legacy Committee, a group that was formed last year with the mission of honoring and remembering the heroes in the community and ensuring that their legacy is preserved for future generations. The group assisted in the re-naming of the Interstate 24/Fillmore Street Bridge in Stratton’s name earlier this year and is currently working to create a permanent exhibit that tells Stratton’s story and the stories of the USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor.
Colorado companies Conit, a design and fabrication firm, and Teboi, specializing in interactive digital displays, are handling the initial design work, while the project development is under the leadership of Bill Linn of the Heritage Arsenal in Colorado Springs, a group that provides collection management solutions for museums, galleries and private collectors.
A relic from the Arizona donated to El Paso County by the U.S. Navy and a large-scale model of the USS Arizona, along with an interactive digital screen describing Stratton’s story, will be part of the exhibit that is expected to be completed next spring.
The Colorado Springs Airport will host the exhibit on its main concourse for two years, making it visible to the nearly two million people who pass through the airport every year.
“All will get the opportunity to learn about Don Stratton and his legacy to our city,” said Matt Coleman of the Pikes Peak Heroes Legacy Committee. “Our hope is to educate and inspire, using the example of the quiet hero who lives among us.”
For information about the exhibit or to make a donation, go to pphlc.org/campaign.