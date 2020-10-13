She got my attention.
That’s it exactly, I thought.
Tears welled up while I listened to an interview with Alicia Keys on Brené Brown’s podcast “Unlocking Us.”
Keys talked about losing herself over the years and no longer knowing who she was.
Yup.
She talked about changing herself to be what she thought others wanted.
Check.
She said she didn’t even know what she wanted.
Me too.
It was revolutionary for her when she started considering what pleased her in her work.
She started asking “What’s in it for me?” and things changed.
I heard Keys describing my experience and describing the experience of many women I know.
We had the same programming.
We learned we needed to be a certain way to get our needs met.
It was how we survived.
And how our mothers survived.
And our grandmothers and their mothers.
It feels like a miracle that we’re waking up to this thread that’s so tangled up in how we live.
I’m working on upgrading this programming.
But, I still forget and people please, look to others for approval and direction, and feel badly when I don’t get external validation.
This programming has been around for a long time, but that doesn’t mean we accept it.
We must change it, or we’ll go through life as ghosts of ourselves, unfulfilled, resentful, and with a voice and a life still in us when we die.
Let’s start by being kind to ourselves. It took lifetimes to get here.
It will take some time for you to remember who you are. That your needs matter. That sharing your voice is a gift. That doing what works for you means you can contribute even more.
Next, pause. In the pause, remember you have choices. You can stop the autopilot “yes,” and consider whether you really mean it.
We have well-worn notches in our brains that feel comfortable when we put others first.
But, our brains are plastic, meaning we can create a new notch that leads somewhere else.
We can ask: “What’s in it for me?” “Does this light me up?” “How does this affect me?” “Does this serve my spirit?”
It feels taboo to talk about doing what pleases you, but for most women that’s exactly what we need.
There’s little chance we’ll become selfish and self-absorbed.
The opposite has already happened.
We’ve evaporated in our service of others.
Instead of making every decision about meeting others’ needs, it’s about the giver counting too — or just as much.
The woman who sets boundaries and makes choices to sustain and support and nourish herself shows us we can do the same.
She shows a way forward.
Start with how you structure your days and what you pay attention to.
It’s uncomfortable at first. And awkward. But, isn’t every first step toward something worthwhile just as awkward?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.