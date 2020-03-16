Editor's note: As of March 16, the Safe Place for Pets Paws for Celebration Spring Gala has been postponed, with a future date to be announced.
A local animal shelter is inviting pet lovers to “paws” to celebrate the lives of its four-legged residents and their positive effect on the community.
Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., is holding its inaugural Paws for Celebration Spring Gala from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 in the Silver Room at the Mining Exchange A Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, 8 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs
The nonprofit assists terminally ill El Paso and Teller County residents and their families with finding loving forever homes for their pets. The event is designed to raise funds for the organization and celebrate the lives Safe Place has touched for nearly a generation. About 50-75 guests are expected.
Dinner, a cash bar and swag bags will be offered. Safe Place for Pets founder Joanne Bonacelli, a retired hospice nurse, will be the guest speaker. The Denver-based Con Brio Trio will provide melodies on classical guitar, flute and violin, and resident cat photos will be displayed. Fine art pieces, a custom-stained glass panel, a precious gems bracelet and wine of the month club membership highlight a silent auction.
Proceeds go toward Safe Place for Pets and programs. “My hope is we raise $5,000 so Safe Place can continue helping every neighbor facing a terminal diagnosis. The funds ensure every pet gets the care they need including dental and medical attention,” said Board Member Karen Spencer.
Safe Place for Pets wanted to hold a milestone celebration for every pet and family who has received assistance, she said. Because funds are needed for the work it does, Safe Place decided to hold a combination celebration/fundraiser.
“This event is a celebration of 24 years of volunteers pulling together to help people terminally ill, their families and pets who have lost the only home they’ve ever known. That’s definitely something to celebrate,” Spencer said.
General admission and Safe Place Superhero tickets are $75 and $150 respectively and can be purchased at safeplacepets.org. The “superhero” option includes extra goodies, reserved seating and a free drink ticket.
Sarah Raban, who bought a Superhero ticket, said, “Safe Place does so much good in the community that I felt like spending extra on the ticket. Hopefully, the painting I donated (for the silent auction) will bring more money to support what they do.”
This semi-formal celebration has limited seating. To buy tickets, visit safeplacepets.org/pawsforcelebration.