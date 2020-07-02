Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been canceled, its board announced July 2. Also, the rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The 80th iteration of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, originally scheduled for July 8-11 at the Norris-Penrose Events Center, has been canceled. It had been postponed until Aug. 19-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the PPBR board voted July 1 to cancel the event altogether.
“We’re looking forward to a time of celebration of the sport of professional rodeo and honoring our local military and their families,” Pikes Peak or Bust officials said in a release.
Tickets, which range from $25 to $50, are available beginning July 2 at pikespeakorbust.org.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has a long and storied history. It began as the Will Rogers Rodeo in 1937 and was held at the Cheyenne Mountain Polo Field on what is now Polo Drive. The polo stadium only provided seats for 500 people, so Spencer Penrose built a new 10,000 Will Rogers Stadium, near The Broadmoor, that was the site of the 1938 event.
Rogers was a dear friend of Penrose, who gained his wealth in the mines of Cripple Creek and Utah — among other places — and was Colorado Springs’ most influential philanthropist.
Penrose built the 304-foot-wide and 539-foot-long stadium on the grounds of The Broadmoor in honor of Rogers. The complete structural framework was erected by the American Bridge Co. of Pittsburgh.
The 10,000-seat outdoor stadium was covered and insulated for the best sound quality and was dubbed by Penrose as “the scene of some of the greatest sporting events in the United States.”
In 1955, Penrose’s stadium served as the site of a football game between the Air Force Academy and Colorado State University.
The original stadium was dismantled and moved to its current location in 1974.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo was born out of the vision of three men — Penrose, Charles Leaming Tutt and Jasper Ackerman. They created the city’s most prominent rodeo organizations: Colorado Rodeo Association, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Norris-Penrose Event Center.
Penrose believed that the Pikes Peak region could capitalize on the Pikes Peak or Bust Days celebration and beef up the tourist industry. The Pikes Peak or Bust Days celebration of 1936 had been particularly successful and had drawn a large number of tourists to the city. The following year, Penrose staged the first professional rodeo at the Cheyenne Mountain Polo Field.
The “Will Rogers Memorial Stadium” was built on the west side of The Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lake across from the hotel. It opened, still unfinished, and was initially dedicated in August 1938 and hosted the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. It was rededicated in November 1938 when it hosted a football game between the Los Angeles Bulldogs and the Pittsburgh Pirates of the old American Football League.
The original stadium was considerably larger than the present stadium. The cost of building it was $1 million.
The rodeo has been held every year, except 1942-1945 because of World War II. When it resumed, it was dedicated to the men and women who had sacrificed their lives in the war. This tradition has continued to this day.
From 1973 to 2001, the rodeo was held at the 71-acre Pikes Peak Equestrian Center. From 2002 to 2004, the Rodeo moved indoors to The Broadmoor World Arena. In 2005, the rodeo returned outdoors after purchasing and renovating the Norris-Penrose Equestrian Center.
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, but it is longer sanctioned by that organization and in 2008, the rodeo was inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame.