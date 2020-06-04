Editor's note: This article has been updated with more recent foster care statistics from the Colorado Office of Children, Youth and Families. Spokesperson Adrienne Cooper says "Each day in Colorado, approximately 11 children or teens enter foster care because their parents need time to learn new skills and address safety concerns. Today in Colorado, there are approximately 4,502 children and teens in out-of-home placement."
El Paso County has the largest foster youth population even outnumbering Denver County, said Children, Youth and Family Services Assistant Manager Jenni Swogger.
According to the Children’s Bureau, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sept. 30, 2018, there were 437,283 children in foster care in the United States and the majority of those foster children, 62%, were there because of parental neglect.
Sarah Baily, a recruitment specialist with Colorado Springs child-placement agency Kids Crossing says, “there is a huge need for families especially teenagers, just be a safe, healthy place while their family gets the help they need.”
Foster care is intended to be a temporary landing place for children who have been removed from their homes so that their parents can gain the skills they need to parent properly. The goal of foster care is to reunify children with their biological parents or other family members.
El Paso County has approximately 850 children placed in foster homes on any given day.
Kids Crossing, located at 1440 East Fountain Blvd., is one of a dozen child placement agencies in the county that facilitates the placement of children into foster homes. These agencies perform all the necessary home certifications.
El Paso County works a bit differently than other Colorado counties. “We are one of the few that have primarily privatized use of (child placement agencies) for licensing and managing of foster homes.” The county Department of Human Services uses primarily private foster homes for children from newborn to age 11 and then they use one of the eight county-run group homes for children ages 12 years and up.
The County and the child placement agencies provide the support these families need to help the children they foster to thrive.
Swogger said there are some misconceptions about becoming a foster parent that she hopes to dispel.
“People think they have to have parenting experience before — they don’t. We license single individuals; they could be partners who live together but are not married. We are open to all family lifestyles and composition.” Swogger said there is no requirement to for foster parents to own a home. Families can be renters. As long as they have room for an extra child and can provide a loving a safe environment, they will be considered.
Bailey said there is no specific type of person or family who can provide foster care. Many of the children and foster families have diverse backgrounds. “We see it all and it all works,” said Bailey.
Julie Krow, executive director of the Department of Human Services, said in a letter from earlier this year, “Children deserve and benefit from enduring, positive relationships with caring adults. Children placed out of their homes require secure, stable places to call home until they can either safely reunite with their parents or establish other lifelong family relationships.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey said there have been few disruptions to child placements, but she did note calls to the statewide Child Abuse and Neglect hotline are down.
Swogger said calls are down by 40% due largely to teachers not having eyes on students during in-person classes. She said because courthouses were closed, there has been approval to hold hearings over the phone. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services modified a Social Security Act policy that requires face-to-face visits allowing for video conferencing visits during the pandemic.
Bailey said children have been receiving therapy through telehealth appointments and online visitations with biological family members. The child placement agencies and the county provide training to prospective families that includes classes in family dynamics, discipline and child development. Much of the training involves principles for helping with attachment- and fear-based behaviors.
“Every child has trauma. Even being removed from their home causes trauma,” said Bailey.
Although the goal of foster care is to reunite families and children, adoptions do occur.
Ben and Heather Gonzalez adopted five siblings who they had been fostering. Although a new Colorado house bill increases protections to siblings to be housed together, these five children might have otherwise been separated in a future foster family. “When you fall in love, you don’t have a choice,” said Ben.
Emily and Jeff Hendrix also adopted their foster children. “They need encouragement, they need love, the need to feel safe,” says Emily.
BJ and Sol Baumgardner live in the San Luis Valley and have been foster parents for 14 years. If there weren’t foster families like the Baumgardners within the small towns in the valley, foster children would have to travel to a larger city such as Colorado Springs to be taken in.
“Every kid is special they have their individualities and I get to experience that,” says BJ Baumgardner. Sol added, “try it out, it might be your calling.”
Anyone who is interested in becoming a foster parent or just has questions about the process should call Swogger at 719-444-5515. Prospective foster families can go to humanservices.elpasoco.com/child-protective-services/foster-care/ or call any of the child placement agencies listed on the site.