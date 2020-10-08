Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Nico Gagliardi and Jake Boley's finishes at this past winter's state wrestling tournament. A previous version also incorrectly identified Daymond Hill's brother. His brother is Dominic Seaton.
The Cheyenne Mountain High School football team plans on making the best of what is sure to be an interesting season.
“We’ll line up and play,” Indians coach Jay Saravis said Friday prior to his team’s second practice. “Obviously, with the shortened season, every game is that much more important.”
Two weeks ago, CHSAA changed course on its original decision to postpone the season to next spring. The organization announced that teams in all classifications — Class 5A down to 6-man — will play six regular season games. The playoff format was trimmed from 16 teams to eight. Additionally, teams that do not qualify for the postseason will be allowed to play one additional game.
“We wanted to play this fall,” Saravis said. “But if we didn’t, everybody had five more months in the weight room.”
The Indians are coming off a 4-6 campaign. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Mountain’s football world was altered. After last season, the Indians were moved from the 4A Foothills Conference and placed in the newly created I-25 league. The new league was created to help programs that had struggled over the course of the last decade.
“We’re looking forward to the new I-25 league,” Saravis said. “It’s good for all the teams. Hopefully, it will motivate other kids to try and come out and play football for these schools. We’re all here to help each other out.”
This year’s Cheyenne Mountain team is a mix of new and old faces. Senior Brad Helton returns as a wide receiver with game-changing ability. Sophomore slot receiver Dominic Seaton should be even more explosive this his rookie campaign.
Another key returner is junior fullback/defensive end Nico Gagliardi. The multi-talented athlete finished fourth in his weight class at this past winter’s state wrestling tournament.
Seaton's brother, senior Daymond Hill, transferred in from Doherty and likely will be the Indians’ primary running back. Last season, he rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns for the Spartans. He also had 28 receptions for 415 yards and two scores.
“He can do anything you want,” Saravis said.
Other key returners are brothers Jake and Jesse Boley. Jake, a senior captain, is a linebacker/center. Jesse, a junior, will play tight end/defensive end/linebacker. Jake placed third in the state wrestling tournament last winter.
“Jake is a man-child,” Saravis said. “And he’s as good of a human being as you would ever want in your program.”
A newcomer to the program is senior wide receiver/safety Dreke Harrison. He was a member of the school’s basketball team last year.
Cheyenne Mountain will open its season at home on Oct. 9 with a nonleague matchup against Pueblo West. The Cyclones were a combined 31-6 over the previous three seasons.
“The University of Pueblo West is a huge team,” Saravis said with a smile. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”
The Indians will begin league play in Week 2 at Liberty.