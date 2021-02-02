Hello to all you wonderful people in Colorado Springs!
My name is Atka, and I am an 8-month-old Alaska moose calf who came to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo six months ago, on July 15.
I was born near Anchorage, Alaska, and when I was just a few days old something bad happened to my mother. Some very nice people at the Alaska Zoo rescued me, and took good care of me until I came here to Colorado Springs when I was 2 months old.
I made my long journey on two airplane flights and a van ride. I traveled in a big red crate, and when I got here I met some nice people who have been taking good care of me ever since. I can tell that another moose used to live here at the part of the zoo called Rocky Mountain Wild. I’ve heard my caretakers talk about a very popular guy named Tahoma who died before I got here.
Upon my arrival in July, I was about the size of a very large dog, and weighed around 90 pounds. Now I weigh 360 pounds! By the time I stop growing I could weigh up to 1,600 pounds!
It’s really cool that I am starting to get antlers on my head! I have two little nubs on my forehead and will have a full set of antlers by late summer. I will shed them around December, and every year I will grow a brand new set. Only male moose grow antlers, which is just one more thing that makes me VERY special!
I am never lonesome here at the zoo, although Alaska moose are typically solitary animals. I have six regular caretakers: two of my favorites are Sarah Dugger, who has been working at the zoo for three years; and Kristen Cox, who has been here over 14 years.
I was bottle-fed by them until I was around 6 months old. I LOVED my bottles and my keepers had to hang onto them for dear life as I sucked down my meals. Now I eat grains, twigs, bark and tree buds. The most delicious trees are elm, willow and aspen. My absolute favorite food is bananas, and I eat them peels and all!
Sarah and Kristen say I make whining noises when I want company, and every morning I am very glad to see my people. I typically run, run, run all around my yard, racing laps that they call “zoomies!” Sometimes my keepers run with me, which is lots of fun.
I have some toys including a big white barrel that I like to kick with my back feet while I am jumping around. Zoo visitors “ooh and ahh” at how cute I am, saying “look at the baby” while taking lots of photos.
I am used to being around humans as they have raised me. But by now my keepers allow me to have my own space in my yard. This is part of the trust we have developed with each other, so I know they won’t invade my home territory. I’m getting bigger every day, so I am being trained with rewards of tasty treats to do do different things.
Hoof care for ungulates like me is very important. I have a foot-care station where I am being trained to let veterinary staff and a farrier check my hooves for any problems. I can walk away at any time I wish if I am feeling uncomfortable.
Kristen and Sarah describe me as having a “good disposition,” and being very playful, trusting and patient. Kristen says that my predecessor, Tahoma, “changed my mind about moose. They are personable and beautiful!” She says that caring for me and the other animals here at the zoo is, “more than cleaning and feeding. I’ve fallen in love with that.” Animals connect with people, becoming ambassadors that inspire protection and in-person interaction.
I can see that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is always a happy place. Visitors become invested in individual animals through personal contact as well as social media resources. The variety of animals at the zoo tends to light up the lives of people from all walks of life, triggering joy, laughter and learning experiences.
I’m lucky to live here in a beautiful natural setting. This summer I will be introduced to a natural pool that is connected to my yard. I will learn to swim and to eat aquatic plants that are grown there. On a hot summer day that will be a welcome treat.
I know I am special to a lot of people, including visitors and my keepers. Out of 200 zoos in the United States, only around 10 have moose living in them.
Sarah says she wanted to work here because she “saw how cool this zoo was at creating defining moments. You can’t find that just anywhere … giving guests an up-close and in-depth experience with animals. I love creating these moments getting guests closer to the animals.”
So, that is my story — up until now.
Please come see me as I LOVE to have visitors! I will do my best to be a light in your life, and give back to the loving community that is giving me the best life ever!