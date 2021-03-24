garden

MARCH 28

Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.

MARCH 31

Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

APRIL 10

PIKES PEAK HERB FEST EVENTS:

Seed & Garden Swap — Hosted by Essential Wellness Society at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/38RB48c

Inviting Nature Indoors for Wellbeing — Hosted by Embrace Her at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, 11-11:30 a.m., free. Info: bit.ly/3cMST9o.

Detoxification with Herbs — Hosted by The Rooted Herbalist at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.,Colorado Springs, 11:30 a.m. to noon, free. Info: bit.ly/38UGTlo.

APRIL 11

Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.

APRIL 17

Composting: The Whats, Whys and Hows — Sustainable Educational Experience at The Shire on Old Ranch. Date, time and registration: TBA. Info: sustainableeducationalexperience.org/upcoming-courses/.

APRIL 25

Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.

APRIL 30-MAY 1

Garden Favorites Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 7-8

Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road, Colorado Springs; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 9

Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.

MAY 14-15

Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 21-22

Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 23

Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.

