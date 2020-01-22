Information from the Colorado Springs Pioneers
Saturday, March 21: Commemorating Women’s Suffrage in Colorado
Three scholars who have each researched key aspects of the fight for women’s suffrage in Colorado and in the United States will conduct the lecture.
Heather Jordan, an archivist with the Pikes Peak Library District, will talk about Susan B. Anthony’s 1877 campaign via railway and stagecoach, and delivering speeches statewide to farmers, miners and ranchers.
Katherine Scott Sturdevant, a senior history professor at Pikes Peak Community College, will talk about how Colorado women gained the right to vote by state referendum.
Chris Nicholl, an associate with PPLD’s Special Collections, will discuss the accounts of the militant suffragists of Colorado Springs who risked their lives and freedom to win the 19th Amendment.
Photos of suffragists outside the National Woman’s Party Headquarters in Colorado Springs in 1916 will be included.
Saturday, April 11: Thomas MacLaren, Walter Farquhar Douglas and Thompson Duncan
Hetherington: The Continuity and Evolution of Arts & Crafts Architecture in Colorado Springs
Barry Binder explores the lives and work of the three Scottish architects and how they “were thrust into a profession responding to a new approach to art that became the Arts and Crafts Movement,” states the site.
As migrants in a new land, the men adhered to the design principles and philosophies they had embraced in Britain, regarded as the cradle of the Arts and Crafts architectural style. What emerged was the design and construction of commercial, residential, and ecclesiastic structures in Colorado Springs.
Saturday, May 9: When the Civil War Came West
In this lecture, author Megan Kate Nelson touches on how Confederate troops in summer 1861 invaded New Mexico Territory hoping to launch a campaign to win the entire West. What ensued was a “three-cornered war”: a fight between the Union, the Confederacy, and Native peoples for control of the Southwest in the 1860s.
Nelson tells the story of these momentous events through the lives of several of its participants: men and women, Union and Confederate soldiers, Navajos and Apaches, and New Mexico civilians.
Saturday, Aug. 8: Controversy and Compromise in Colorado Pioneer Monuments
In 1911, Denverites opposed plans for a Pioneer Monument featuring a Plains Indian warrior towering over white settlers. A century later, Colorado Springs residents rejected a conventional covered wagon monument in favor of a modern design celebrating cultural inclusivity.
Cynthia Prescott recounts 100 years of pioneer monument controversies in Colorado and invites guests to view the statues outside the museum with new eyes.
Saturday, Sept. 26: Native Americans and
Spaniards in the Southwest, 1500-1850 CE
Roger Martinez touches on Augmented Reflections, a collaboration between the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Palmer High School, and re-shaping historical interpretation, understanding, and knowledge by generating virtual reality and augmented reality worlds.
Guests will be treated to an interactive digital experience that places participants within a narrative of Plains Indian life, Indian-Spanish interchange and the Spanish-Indian (Hispano) settlement of the Southwest.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Rise of the Mammals
Dr. Tyler Lyson and Dr. Ian Miller will discuss how a 6-mile-wide asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago and caused the extinction of more than 75% of life on the planet.
Also they will discuss how and when life rebounded in the aftermath of the extinction and how a poor fossil record has shrouded this event in mystery. A new discovery east of Colorado Springs preserves a complete fossil record with fossil mammals, turtles, crocodiles and plants will paint a vivid picture of how life rebounded following Earth’s darkest hour.
Saturday, Nov. 14: Colorado Springs’
Archaeological Past
Dr. Minette Church and Dr. Karin Larkin ask the question, “Are you interested in Colorado Springs’ archaeological past?” The presenters will discuss area archaeology and their research on Cragmor Sanatorium, the Poor Farm and Fatty Rice’s Curio Shop.
Talks will be 2-3 p.m. at the Pioneers Museums’ Historic Division 1 Courtroom. The lectures are free but an RSVP is required to reserve a spot. To RSVP, call the Pioneers Museum front desk at 719-385-5990 or visit cspm.org/rsvp/.
