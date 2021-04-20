To say fraternal twins Maya and Emily McFeeley love animals might be a gross understatement.
Animal aficionados since childhood, the 22-year-old twins have cared for a variety of critters ranging from birds, cats, a chinchilla and dogs to fish, rats, reptiles and small mammals. They share the belief that all creatures, no matter how large or small, have a purpose, and that humankind should treat them with the care and respect they deserve.
To harm an animal is to make an enemy of these animal-loving ladies. “We care for animals as family whether injured or emotionally withdrawn. Animals need caring individuals to look after them (and) I like to think they can tell when you’re there to help,” Maya said.
Born in Los Angeles to Fred and Teresa Venuti, the twins as children learned about animals by watching Animal Planet and caring for a semi-feral kitten named Skittles. The twins realized early on that they were destined to make their careers in animal care.
Following their graduation from Sand Creek High School in 2017, the twins pursued their dream to work with animals. They found employment at a doggy day care and learned they were doggone good at their craft. “We loved working there and seeing some of our regulars,” Maya said of the working environment.
However, the twins found the “puurrrfect” job in 2019 when Maya applied for a position in the Animal Care Department at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. She got the job and soon afterward encouraged Emily to apply when the department sought to fill another position.
“Maya started the job for about a week before telling me how it was. She instantly loved the work and encouraged me to apply. We began in the same department and learned many of the basic animal handling techniques,” Emily said.
The sisters subsequently landed their respective dream jobs at the HSPPR. Emily serves on the veterinary team where she cares for ill pets, administers medications, checks vitals and assists the organizations’ full-service veterinary team. She is seeking to become a certified veterinary technician and continue assisting animals.
“I have wanted to work in animal medicine since I was little and am definitely in the perfect position with shelter medicine. My sister never thought she’d like animal behavior as much as simply working with animals, but now she’s a natural,” Emily said.
Maya serves in the Behavior Department which supports program development and training. For her part, Maya wants to assist shy dogs to become more sociable. The job challenges her creativity, especially when assisting behaviorally-challenged creatures. Through their work, the twins can help save animals from inhumane conditions and euthanization.
“As we switched departments, our knowledge split as well. My sister often has to handle animals using defensive handling skills as many aren’t very friendly and she may be hurt. I have to handle animals in a more invasive way for treatments, so I often spend most of my time reading body language before handling animals,” Emily said.
Presently, the twins live together with their two dogs, a leopard gecko and a snake, whom their parents babysit while their daughters attend school or work.
“Skooter is a 3-year-old Pomeranian and Gizmo, a 5-year-old Pekingese. Our leopard gecko’s name is Anakin, and our ball python’s name is Jude. My favorite animal has to be the ball python. I think they are fascinating with how many morph colors they come in. Maya definitely loves sloths. She finds them hilarious and adorable,” Emily said.
Aside from sharing a bond for with animals, the twins share similar interests that include reading, playing video games and exploring Colorado’s rugged outback. “I enjoy hiking at times whereas Maya might prefer going for more of a leisurely walk with the dogs,” Emily said.
Emily added, “I’ve been told I’m a bit quieter than Maya when people first meet both of us. After people get to know us, we act very similar, just happy and personable.”
Always seeking to improve their professional skills, the twins attend classes at Pikes Peak Community College. Emily is studying to be a veterinary technician, and Maya soon will begin an externship with the Animal Behavior College to earn her ABC Dog Trainer certification. She plans to eventually pursue a veterinary technician degree.
Reflecting on their work, the twins are thrilled their efforts are making a positive difference. “The best part about working at HSPPR is the direct impact and difference we make for the community and animals that live here,” Maya said.