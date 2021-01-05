There’s so much information constantly churning out about COVID-19 that it’s hard to keep up, even for a news-addict like me.
In addition to what we hear minute-by-minute from major news outlets, our national and state health agencies continually update requirements. Even the Colorado governor holds multiple press conferences a day.
It’s a lot to take in, and the “rules” seem to change daily. As I write this, Gov. Jared Polis has opted to scaled back those Colorado counties in a Red (severe risk) virus status level to Orange (higher risk).
“Polis made his request because across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases is falling and only 73% of ICU beds are in use,” stated the Gazette.
“A move to Level Orange would reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity and increase capacity for other businesses, such as offices and gyms.”
Also last week, a Colorado National Guard member in Elbert County was the first American to be diagnosed with a COVID variant that’s spread through England and is supposed to be even more contagious than the “original.”
Meanwhile, the December holidays had been projected to increase U.S. COVID cases and deaths. The results of our holiday visits (or holiday vigilance) won’t be known until more testing is done. Testing slowed significantly during the holidays.
On the positive site, two vaccines being manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna have started to make their rounds amongst health-care professionals.
Many readers have asked about the vaccination schedules.
“When is it my turn?” is the main one.
The answer, at least from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as of the end of December, is “it depends.” There are three faces of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the CDPHE said on Dec. 30. The caveat is that the “timeline is subject to change based on supply chain. Prioritization subject to change based on data, science, availability.”
If you’re a highest-risk health-care provider, you’re first — Phase 1A, “Winter.” These are “people who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.” And also “Long-term care facility staff and residents.” It’s a two-shot vaccination process, so the first of the two vaccinations are being administered to our healthcare heroes now.
“More than 91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered to frontline health care workers since the first shipments of vaccine arrived in Colorado in mid-December,” states a Dec. 30 CDPHE news release.
If you’re 70 or older, or are a “moderate-risk” healthcare worker, first responder, frontline essential worker or state government worker, or essential journalist you’re next — Phase 1B, “Winter.”
(I’ve seen a lot of uproar online over the “essential journalist” designation. My sense is this will be the photographer or reporter who must be out and interacting with the public most every day. I expect as a journalist who is able to work remotely, I will be included with the Phase 3 vaccinations ... see below).
After that comes Phase 2, to happen in “Spring.” These are “Higher-risk individuals and other essential workers” that include people age 65-69; those age 16-64 with “obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, cancer or are immunocompromised.” Also, other essential workers and “continuity of local government” as well as any adult who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Phase 3 is for the general public, slated for “Summer.”
How will the vaccines be made available?
Per the CDHPE release, “The state is currently coordinating with local public health agencies, health care providers, pharmacies, and diverse community partners to distribute the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible to people in phase 1A and 1B. Some phase 1 recipients will receive the vaccine through their employer, local public health agency, enrolled COVID vaccine provider, or through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) program.”
How much will the vaccine cost?
It will be free, says CDPHE. The agency’s website says, “Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance are required to cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, uninsured Coloradans will have access to free vaccines. More importantly, a vaccine provider may not turn you away for the vaccine because of an inability to pay or your medical coverage status.”
Is it safe?
Both the U.S. vaccines have gone through testing and have received FDA approval. There are some adverse effects, most of them local to the injection site.
“The CDC and FDA are closely monitoring COVID-19 vaccine(s) for new risks and serious side effects,” states visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq (a good source for vaccine-specific information).
Is it mandatory?
Vaccination is voluntary. However, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, last week raised his estimate for the country to reach herd immunity on the coronavirus to up to 90% of the population being vaccinated.
While we wait our turn, I suggest we stay the course. Keep washing your hands all the time, wearing masks and social distancing. Avoid crowds. Protect yourself and your loved ones.
There is a wealth of information about COVID-19 at covid19.colorado.gov and at cdc.gov.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.