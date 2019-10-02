When it comes to world-class spas, the Cheyenne neighborhood area of Colorado Springs boasts a few. We asked The Spa at The Broadmoor, Strata Wellness Spa & Salon at Garden of the Gods Resort and Alluvia Spa & Wellness Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain Resort about the newest, trendiest spa offerings they’re recommending to guests.
Scrub-to-Table
The Spa at The Broadmoor is renown for its Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating. That means no matter what service you’re after, this spa experience is going to be top-notch. But what’s the latest? Spa, Salon & Fitness Director Cassie Hernandez recommends a visit to the spa’s own apothecary bar where “you can make your own scrub, and that’s what we’ll use on you.”
The “Scrub-to-Table” body therapy option launched at the beginning of the year and has been a hit with clients, who get to create their own body scrub.
“It’s one of the more fun treatments we launched this year, sort of a parody of the farm-to-table movement,” Hernandez said. “If they like lavender, eucalyptus and lemongrass, for instance, they can create a scrub using those ingredients.”
Gone are the days when you had a limited number of options. “We’re no longer dictating what we’re using — it’s up to the client. Do you want a salt or sugar scrub? An oil base or a cream base? You choose, and then you add your aromatherapy,” said Hernandez, who has overseen the 42,000-square-foot spa facility at The Broadmoor for nearly a decade. “I’m really proud of the Scrub-to-Table option. It’s a different take on a guest being involved in their own services.”
Whatever product remains after the treatment goes home with the client
Cost is $175 for a custom-blended scrub with 50-minute body treatment, excluding tax and gratuity.
The Spa at The Broadmoor sees about 35,000 clients per year, the majority of whom are hotel guests, and has a staff of about 85, she said.
“We are extremely busy. In the summertime, we can see up to 250 clients per day. We see a combination of guests who book services and guests who just come in to experience our amenities,” Hernandez said.
Also new, as of April, is an Oxygen Bar located in the resort’s Spa Shop, offering inhalation of 90% “medical-grade” oxygen. Guests are instructed insert a cannula into the nasal passage and take deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth for about 15 minutes to get the benefits.
“We have different flavors of oxygen, or you can go with unflavored,” she said. “The company we buy them from has 40 different flavors such as a Hawaiian blend with coconut and pineapple, and Fresh Waters, a really clean fresh-air scent. We pick 4-6 flavors at a time, depending on the season. In the fall we may do pumpkin spice or apple cinnamon. They are really mild scents and don’t ruin the experience of the oxygen bar.”
Benefits of oxygen therapy include a boost to the immune system and increased energy, she said.
“The oxygen will help purify the air and get your body’s oxygen levels up. The main reason we offer it is because of the high altitude. It really is an instantaneous release from altitude sickness,” Hernandez said. “It’s something we offer to any hotel guest.”
Salt therapy
The Strata Integrated Wellness Spa at Garden of the Gods Resort has one of the few salt inhalation rooms in Colorado — and the only one in Colorado Springs —said Executive Director of Spa Services Rebecca Johnston during a recent media tour.
Salt therapy, aka halotherapy, involves breathing salty air. The walls of the salt room at Strata are made of salt bricks and they pump in saltwater for inhalation. Some say halotherapy can ease the symptoms of respiratory conditions such as bronchitis, asthma and allergies. It’s also said to alleviate depression and anxiety.
Inhaled salt particles are said to produce negative ions, which “theoretically causes your body to release more serotonin, one of the chemicals behind feelings of happiness,” states Healthline.com. The salt particles also absorb allergens and toxins from the respiratory system and may have a similar effect on skin.
Just being in the salt room inspires a sense of calm and well-being, Johnston said. The women’s area of the spa has a salt inhalation room with infrared deep heat therapy for “stress management and detoxification,” states the website, while male guests “may relax in a traditional high heat salt room sauna.”
Those who want to take the salt therapy a step further can opt for a 75-minute Himalayan Salt Stone Massage ($210), using salt stones that “provide traditional hot stone benefits with 84 vital minerals for added skin exfoliation, skin nourishment and energetic balancing,” states the spa menu.
“If you don’t have therapies that really change people’s lives, then you’ve missed the boat,” she said.
The 31,000-square foot wellness facility opened in 2017 and became a Strata spa in September 2018. About a third of that space is dedicated to clinicians including a cardiovascular specialist, a women’s health care nurse practitioner, a naturopathic doctor, a dietician, two chiropractors and a licensed acupuncturist.
“We use an integrative approach to how we can get someone feeling better,” said Michael Barber, MD, medical director. He is a board-certified cardiologist, internist and electrophysiologist.
Guests can opt for one of four 12-month plans known as wellness memberships (starting at $3,420) or purchase services individually.
One popular treatment option is IV nutritional therapy administered by Barber or a registered nurse with 30 years’ experience — a much higher level of care than can be found at popular new franchised IV clinics, Barber noted.
“We have 14-15 different IV cocktails, from hydration for someone who may have overindulged (in alcohol) to high-dose Vitamin C for cancer patients,” Barber said. “The IV cocktail is made in the hour before the client arrives. It never sits around.”
CBD treatments
Alluvia Spa & Wellness Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in April debuted its CBD Treatment Collection, “featuring full-spectrum, organic, non-GMO, CBD-rich oil paired with skin nourishing botanicals and essential oils,” said Spa Manager Katherine Bobbitt.
Guests have been raving about the CBD-Rich Massage ($150 for 50 minutes; $195 for 80 minutes). Other options include a CBD body wrap, facial and pedicure. The spa offers a “Total Swellness CBD Package” option of any three of its CBD treatments for a 10% discount.
“CBD treatments are trending in the spa industry, and have been for about two years, so this is something we’d been looking at adding to our spa menu for a while,” Bobbitt said. “The CBD massage is a higher price point than our regular massage, but that’s because the products are higher in cost.
“We focus on the CBD treatments as our new therapeutic option. CBD is a remedy that’s been around a long time. It’s just now getting the proper light.”
Alluvia partnered with That’s Natural, an Aspen-based maker of CBD products, for the oil, cream and muscle rub jelly it uses in its CBD treatments.
“It was important to us when we brought in a CBD line that it was local, non-GMO, full-spectrum and organic. By full-spectrum, it means it will keep the whole plant rather than recreating just an isolate. We were happy to find a company that offered the CBD element that shares that point of view as far as the overall therapeutic benefit,” said Bobbit, who has been managing Alluvia since before it opened in June 2015. The resort since 2017 has been operated by Wyndham Hotel Group as a Dolce Hotel and Resort.
A full-spectrum product uses CBD oil extracted from hemp plants “only using safe methods to preserve all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes in our plants,” states the That’s Natural website. The natural hemp-derived CBD products are “legal in all 50 states” and do not cause a high. The CBD products are used to help ease inflammation, pain and anxiety.
“We are all born with ‘endocannabinoids’ in our body and over time our Endocannabinoid System (ECS) deteriorates. Re-introducing pure, raw CBD back into our bodies helps us to repair our immune system and nervous system. When your immune system and nervous system feel and function better … you feel better,” the website said.
Alluvia Spa offers a full array of spa treatments to hotel guests, Country Club of Colorado members and the public. Learn more at cheyennemountain.com/alluvia-spa.