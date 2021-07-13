Calling all park lovers! The Trails and Open Space Coalition is looking for volunteers who want to give back to local parks and open spaces by helping park visitors.
TOSC launched its Trail Ambassador program, as well as the Get Out Spread Out program, in response to increased park usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were hearing of the overcrowding [during the pandemic],” said Susan Davies, TOSC executive director. “Get Out Spread Out was one answer, but ambassadors was the other answer.”
The Trail Ambassador program educates park visitors and aims to protect natural resources, while the Get Out Spread Out program encourages people to go to lesser known parks to reduce overcrowding.
“When you spread people out, there are going to be questions,” said TOSC Program Coordinator Aaron Rogers, who runs the Trail Ambassador program. “People are going to be going to new trails for the first time. When you walk up to that first map or that welcome kiosk, you’re going to have more questions than answers.”
Trail ambassadors provide environmental education to trail users to protect at-risk ecosystems, monitor and report trail conditions and issues to park staff, promote trail etiquette and safety, and help users engage more deeply with outdoor spaces by sharing park history, geology and points of interest, according to the program website.
“It’s all based on positivity — a positive first contact,” Rogers said. “Trail ambassadors are out there to be that smiling face when you come to a trailhead or on a trail. They’re there to answer a question and to give out those little pieces of advice.”
With increased park and open space usage, user conflicts can naturally arise. The Trail Ambassador program is a way to prevent issues and injuries between trail users through education and stewardship, according to the program’s website.
“[Trail ambassadors are] creating a positive sense of recreational empathy — that you should care for the landscape but also care about other people on bikes, on horses who are crossing by you,” Rogers said.
TOSC is currently training trail ambassadors for six frequently used and vulnerable parks and open spaces: Austin Bluffs Open Space, Blodgett Open Space, Palmer Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Stratton Open Space, and Ute Valley Park.
Trail ambassadors can create a schedule that works for them, and TOSC asks that they commit to between 50 and 100 hours per year volunteering both on trail and at trailheads, engaging with park users and modeling desired park behaviors such as picking up trash and staying on designated trails.
“We’re flexible. There are no rigid times,” Rogers said. “We want everybody to have fun out there.”
To become a trail ambassador, volunteers attend an hourlong training that covers Leave No Trace principles, the local environment, geological and historical facts of interest, and trail monitoring procedures.
In addition to sharing park information with visitors — who are often tourists — trail ambassadors also answer questions about the community, such as where to go for a meal, a beer, or ice cream and offer suggestions for other trails or attractions to visit.
“Our ultra users are so fixated on the trails and on the natural beauty. We have to train them to think like a tourist,” Rogers said. “[Trail ambassadors] answer a lot of those kinds of questions as well.”
Rogers has found that both tourists and locals are more likely to engage with a volunteer than someone in a uniform, so trail ambassadors wear a special T-shirt while they volunteer. At the end of each patrol, they complete a report that includes data on user interactions and trail conditions, so they can be the eyes and ears for park staff.
“Not everybody can build trails,” Rogers said. “And not everybody wants to be an advocate sitting at meetings, and not everybody wants to be on a board with a friends group, but this gives people an avenue to get outside and talk and help out in a way that’s not as physically strenuous or time consuming.”
The next trail ambassador training will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Stratton Open Space.
For more information about the Trail Ambassador program or to sign up for the July 15 Trail Ambassador Training at Stratton Open Space, visit: trailsandopenspaces.org/tosc_programs/trail-ambassadors.
If you have questions, email Aaron Rogers at aaron@trailsandopenspaces.org.