Whether you call them roundabouts, rotaries or traffic circles, this circuitous traffic-control method is becoming an increasingly viable option to mitigate traffic congestion and enhance safety in Colorado Springs.
A new roundabout serves the Ivywild neighborhood on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. It is in good company in the Cheyenne Mountain area, which has a large traffic circle at the intersection of Spring Meadow Drive and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and several smaller ones can along Lake Avenue between The Broadmoor and Colorado 115.
The design of the recently opened roundabout at the intersection of South Tejon Street, Cascade Avenue, Cheyenne Boulevard and Ramona Avenue was initiated in 2012, said Mike Chaves, City of Colorado Springs Engineering Manager.
Previously the traffic flow at the intersection was controlled by stoplights that could involve frustrating wait times where the multiple streets converged. City planners determined that the best solution was to replace the traffic signals with a unique roundabout. What evolved was more of an oval or bean-shaped design that was dubbed the “oblongabout” in 2012 by The Gazette.
Many aspects had to be taken into consideration during the design phase of the roundabout. Ivywild is a historic neighborhood with a character and flair of its own. Of course safety is paramount at this busy interchange that not only carries vehicles, but also bicyclists and pedestrians. Traffic capacity, maintenance and esthetics all came into play.
The result has been met with a mostly enthusiastic welcome.
Upper Skyway resident Becky McCord feels the roundabout is a definite improvement to the intersection and beats the sometimes lengthy delays that occurred at the stoplights in the past. McCord notes that the trick is to yield and merge with traffic as your vehicle enters the circle rather than coming to a stop.
Rotaries are common in Europe where McCord has lived previously, and she has determined that there is a definite learning curve to negotiating this type of traffic control.
One long-term resident of Broadmoor Terrace who wished to remain unnamed said he drives through the new roundabout on a daily basis. He said he consistently sees other drivers who are either unfamiliar with the correct protocols for navigation — or are aware and simply not adhering to them. The intersection can be confusing at first; and he has observed motorists crossing between lanes without signaling, refusing to slow down and yield to traffic already in the circle and driving at unsafe speeds.
Obviously a learning curve will be in place until motorists become more aware and adhere to the protocols, including lane usage, safe speed and right of way. Clear signage and crosswalks are helpful in reducing confusion at the intersection.
Correct roundabout protocol includes the following:
• Reduce speed on approach, but do not stop unless necessary.
• Give the right of way to vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians already in the roundabout.
• Give way to vehicles on your left if you both enter the roundabout at the same time. (Note: two lanes approach on southbound Tejon). Otherwise, first come, first served.
• Signal as you approach your street exit to let others know your intentions.
• Take the right outside lane if turning right from South Tejon onto westbound Cheyenne Boulevard.
Chaves, who served as project manager for the roundabout, said the City is open to assistance from any individual, group, or organization that would like to provide further landscaping. A long-term maintenance plan must also be included in any plans.