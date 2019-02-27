It’s yet another case of an exceptional local athlete moving onto the national stage.
Thomas Staines, a 2016 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and now a member of the Colorado State University-Pueblo track team, has been busy building a solid reputation with his recent accomplishments.
Currently a junior, the All-American’s latest achievement consisted of running the 800-meter in 1:46.27, a time that stands as the fourth fastest in the world so far this year and the second-best collegiate time this season. And during the previous week, he ran a 1:15.31 in the 600-meter race, the fastest in the world so far this year and a mark that shattered the British record of 1:16.10.
His stellar performance in the 800 competition, which came Feb. 8 at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet in Allendale, Mich., earned him recognition as the National Runner of the Week and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Male Runner of the Week. His time in the 600 dash, a rarely run event, was set Feb. 1 at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.
Staines is the son of Colorado Springs residents Gary and Linda Staines, the owners of Runner’s Roost. They were both competitors representing Great Britain in the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. Gary competed in the 5,000-meter run while Linda ran in the 400-meter dash and was a member of the 4x400 relay team.
While Thomas Staines’s long-range plans may include participating in the Olympics, he’s currently focused on the upcoming NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled for March 10 on the campus of Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kansas. There, he’ll be defending his national Division II title in the 800 that he won last year with a 1:47.23 clocking.
He expects that he’ll receive some tough competition, but that doesn’t bother him.
“I think the runners at the high end of Division II are just as good as the Division I runners,” he told the Edition recently by phone. “And I think CSU-Pueblo has a good team with a lot of depth. We’re definitely an up and coming program.”
In addition to the 800, Staines will be running the anchor leg of the Thunderwolves’ 4x400 relay team at the national indoor championships.
Describing his remarkable effort in breaking the British record in the 600, he said he realized he had a chance at the mark when he ran the 600 in an earlier competition, finishing less than a second off the British record.
“I realized I was close to the record and that gave me motivation,” he said.
The fact that Staines continues to rack up notable accomplishments in the collegiate track world comes as no surprise to his high school coach Stan Lambros, a longtime track and cross country mentor at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
“He’s a competitive runner. He gets more focused every year with his development,” said Lambros, who continues to be in touch with Staines, following not only Staines’s athletic accomplishments but also his academic work, which is at a high level.
“And he’s patient. I’ve been coaching a long time, and to see that level of patience is really something. I’m impressed.”
Lambros said that while Staines is definitely a competitive athlete, he’s also a generous one when it comes to helping his teammates.
“What he’s doing with his teammates is spectacular,” Lambros said. “After running that record-breaking 600 he acknowledged his teammates who paced him. It was that kind of unselfish relationship he has with teammates. To get to that level of world-class status … it’s easy to get caught up with records and ascension, in becoming a phenom, but Thomas remains humble and unselfish.”
Staines, who was a soccer player and didn’t take up running until his sophomore year in high school, said his parents allowed him to make his own decision regarding sports. During his years at Cheyenne Mountain High School, he competed in most of the middle-distance running events and finished second in the 800 at the state championship meet.
Lambros recalled, “With him, running is not so much about the end results as it is a process,” Lambros said. “It’s so cool to see that.”
And track and field fans are anxious to see where that process leads next.