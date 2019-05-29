In 1697, playwright William Congreve penned the infamous words, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Just more than two centuries later, this adage would be exemplified in a love-gone-wrong tale right here in southwest Colorado Springs.
Maria Wharton McKean and Benjamin Curtis Allen were born in Philadelphia, Pa., and the young couple married in 1894. Mr. and Mrs. Allen had five children: twins Curtis and Wharton in 1893, Hope in 1898, Thomas in 1899, and George in 1902. The Allens came from wealth and they lived a lavish lifestyle. Due to health issues for Mr. Allen and Hope, the family decided to move west, to the restorative climate of Colorado Springs. They bought property in 1908 and 1909 in the Broadmoor neighborhood, eventually totaling eight acres. Architect Horace Trumbauer built them a stately 80-room Tudor Jacobean mansion called Hampshire House, which boasted a long and lavish tree-lined entryway off Elm Street.
The family prospered in Colorado Springs, and the popular couple reigned over their showcase home, expansive gardens and wealthy estate. In 1919, Mrs. Allen traveled east for an extended visit with family. Upon her return to Colorado Springs, she found her husband “cavorting” with Rosalie Cameron, a New York society divorcee. In a rage, Mrs. Allen demanded Mr. Allen immediately leave their home. A yelling match ensued, and after he should something along the lines of: “No, this is my house!” she was said to have retorted: “It was my money that built this house!”
One can only conjecture what actually took place. It is likely Maria Allen was humiliated and hurt by her husband’s transgressions during her absence. This was a different era in which divorce was rare in polite society. But divorce they did, with Benjamin Allen marrying his paramour as soon as he could legally do so.
What is a crushed wife to do? Maria made the bizarre decision to simply obliterate the mansion, along with supposedly all of the memories she had shared made with her husband of more than 25 years. The house was torn down to the ground, leaving behind only the carriage house and caretaker’s quarters.
The story doesn’t stop there. Maria moved away from Colorado Springs, but eventually found she missed the mountains and her adopted hometown. Presumably, she retained the Broadmoor property in the divorce, so she decided to re-build a cottage on the foundations of the original house. In 1923, architect Robert McGoodwin created another Tudor-style mansion, though this one was considerably smaller and less elegant than the first. The address was changed and the entrance was re-configured off Polo Drive rather than Elm Street, supposedly so Benjamin would never be able to find his way home! Maria was known to be a bit eccentric.
Benjamin had since moved California with his second wife, and died there in 1931, estranged from his five children. With her children now grown up, Maria took up residence in her new 26-room manor. She lived there with her many servants, caretakers and groundskeepers until her death in 1950 at age 79 and was buried in Evergreen Cemetery. At the time of her death, her estate was valued in excess of $30 million.
The house and grounds were put on the market, but did not sell. Perhaps the story of the scorned wife with a bizarre twist was too well known. Eventually, the estate was acquired by the Episcopalian Church and became home to Chapel of Our Saviour. The old carriage house was converted into the serene worship area, complete with a soaring altar window gifted by the Allen children. The house has been used since the late 1950s as the church’s offices, meeting rooms and Sunday school classrooms.
The stately home has been kept virtually intact with original light fixtures, wood paneling and floors and a grand staircase. The call bells used to summon a maid or butler to each room in the house are still in place. There are expansive rooms on the first floor, including a sunny parlor and cavernous dining room. A sunroom, complete with fountain, butler’s pantry with lockable silver-safe, coat room, china room, and even a dog wash room, are also found on the first floor, along with the servant’s wing and back staircase. Upstairs are five bedroom suites, each with a fireplace and private bath. Mrs. Allen’s private suite included a sitting room, bath and bedroom with two closets, one housing a jewelry safe.