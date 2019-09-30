In what’s known as a topping-out ceremony, construction workers put up the final beam for the infrastructure of The Broadmoor Exhibit Hall on the west side of the resort’s property on Friday, Sept. 20. Per tradition, construction crew and a number of Broadmoor employees signed the beam a before it was set in place.
The new more than 125,000-square-foot facility will include a 93,500-square-foot exhibition hall with 25-foot ceilings featuring 18 breakout rooms on the first floor. The second floor will include 14 meeting rooms. It is expected to open in April and cater to large events such as the 35th Space Symposium, set for April 8-11.
The new hall connects to the existing 60,000-square-foot Broadmoor Hall, which has hosted events since it opened in 2005.